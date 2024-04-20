Summer sorted for chillar party

You may have 99 problems, but planning the perfect summer for your kids ain’t one of them. We’ve got you covered

Representation Pic

To quote the beloved title sequence from Phineas and Ferb, the annual problem of the generation is to find a good way to spend our summer vacation. More often than not, we don’t even realize when two months go by and all we’ve done is sit glued to the television, or now, our phones. The sweltering heat only adds to this dilemma. Don’t fret; we at Sunday mid-day surfed through countless pages to make you the itinerary for the perfect summer in Mumbai based on your child’s preferences.

For the brainy kid

Step into the time machine

CSMVS Museum is all set to bring an educational twist to your kids’ summer, with Are you in it to win it?, a special exhibition for children exploring games from global ancient cultures— from Africa to the Americas.

WHEN: Till June 30

TO BOOK: csmvs.in

Let’s get filmy

The second floor of the National Museum of Indian Cinema is a place dedicated to fun activities for your little one. From getting a hands-on experience with various techniques of the big screen to creating a mini stop motion with their beloved cartoon characters, the museum makes sure your child falls in love with films a little bit more.

WHEN: April 10-30

WHERE: Cumballa Hills

PRICE: Rs 45 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Fun with folklore

Funtasia Folklore Fables is a workshop focused on embracing diverse folktales, and learning movement and visualisation using make-up, costume, and other properties.

WHEN: May 12, 11.30 AM

WHERE: Prithvi House, Juhu

PRICE: Rs 6,000

E-ducation

Epic is an e-book library that offers over 40,000 children’s books, ranging across varied categories and available at all times, making your kids’ reading time truly epic! It includes audiobooks as well as read-along books.

WHERE: iOS or Android devices with a free 30-day trial

For the arty kid

In with the tote

Tote bags are a timeless addition to anyone’s wardrobe and perfect to carry all your daily essentials on a hot summer day. Carrying a customized tote bag will not only add to your kid’s style but will also show off their creative abilities. Sign them up for a tote bag painting party hosted by Small World to celebrate their inner artist.

WHEN: April 10 to May 11

WHERE: Multiple venues

PRICE: Rs 799 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Time to get clayed

Rekha Goyal is a prolific ceramic artist whose works adorn museums and private residences alike. A skilled professional, she also takes pottery workshops for beginners above the age of 12 at her studio, The Pottery Lab. One such workshop to add to your calendar this summer is hand-building wall art tiles.

WHERE: The Pottery Lab, Pali Hill

PRICE: Rs 3,540

TO BOOK: Message 9920021400

For budding Stan Lees

At NCPA’s Summer Fiesta, kids get a chance to learn to craft their storylines through illustration. The workshop in comic book creation will be conducted by theatre director Priyanka Babbar

WHEN: April 29 to May 5, 12-1 PM

WHERE: Little Theatre, NCPA

PRICE: Rs 4,500 onwards

TO BOOK: Contact 66223754

Crotchet away

It’s better than Build a Bear: at Little Hive Crafts, your child can explore the art of crocheting and learn to make everything they’ve ever dreamed of. Their online store also offers a range of crochet products perfect for adding a little life to your kid’s room and exciting gameplay.

WHEN: Will be customised

WHERE: Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

PRICE: Rs 3,200

TO BOOK: littlehivecrafts.com

For the sporty kid

Jungle all the way

Sunday Bricks LEGO is bringing you a jungle safari-themed workshop using LEGOs, engaging the young explorers across 3 age groups, from ages 2.5 to 9 years. Book your spots now and engage your kids with a fun and educational workshop, this summer.

WHEN: April 20

WHERE: Tod Bubble, Thane

PRICE: Rs 700 onwards

To book: bookmyshow.com

Play your heart out

Hamleys will take the fun of playing outdoors, and give it an indoor twist. Get ready for Hamleys Play, an indoor play garden that infuses the liveliness of the outdoors and the never-ending fantasies of a child’s mind. The garden is filled with a Musical Wall, Ball Pool, Slides, Scarf shooters, Sand Play, Rock climbing, Water Play and many more fun-filled activities.

WHEN: Till April 30

WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

Under the big top

Circuses have forever been a family favourite, binding you through the magic and the nail-biting acts. So this summer, Fenix Circus brings you just that with a heart-pounding and mesmerising circus of the year! From gravity-defying acrobatics to quirky bubble acts, this circus will keep you glued to your seats. >>>

WHEN: April 16

WHERE: Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha Auditorium, Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 200 onwards

Happy hands for the little ones

From movement and coordination games to creative story-telling with puppets, this camp is a treat.

WHEN: April 22-May 3

WHERE: Powai

PRICE: Rs 3,250 onwards

TO BOOK: littlehivecrafts.com