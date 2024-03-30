Rediscover the 90s: Instagram pages capturing the essence of a generation

Instagram handles are chronicling the best of the ‘90s and we’re here for it

Not for nothing do we 90s kids flaunt that badge so proudly. Not only were we spoiled for choice in terms of variety when it came to candy, soft beverages and television, we also had ads and jingles with the best recall value. If you’re a 90s kid, here’s a collection of Instagram accounts that have been keeping the memories alive, one post at a time.

90s Memories

No conversation about the 90s is complete without mentioning its soul-soothing music. Like Ahista by the late Pankaj Udhas, for example, that launched Sameera Reddy’s career. The way she shyly yet surely slid her hand over her Prince Charming’s gave a lot of us some serious couple goals. Plus, a gora and a desi chhori falling in love? Stuff of faitytales! “Only a 90s kid will get the romanticism in this kind of music,” said a comment.

@90s_memories9

Indian 90s

Remember the gameboy you could buy for Rs 150 at railway stations. Indian 90s reignited the memories by posting a picture of the now extinct artefact on their page. A comment read, “You gave me a big dose of nostalgia. Simple childhood and beautiful 90s.”

@indian90s

The90sIndia

How can one forget The Jungle Book, the animated adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s epic about the phool in the chaddi? This account’s video of the title sequence has garnered over 83,000 likes so far. As a comment says, “We used to wait half an hour before sitting in front of the television and continuously asking my parents when it would start. Seriously, 90’s days were epic!” We agree.

@the90sindia

2000s India

Say what you will, but 2000s music wasn’t far behind. One of the most popular songs of the time was the Hindi-Arabic song Nari Narain, sung by Jayshree and Hisham Abbas. None of us understood a word of the lyrics but we loved the Bharatnatyam dancers swaying to its beats. “Even last week I played it on our television with a heavy sound system. I explained to my 17-year-old son about the song and he was enjoying it too,” says a comment.

@2000sindia

Allabout90s.life

Who doesn’t remember Shriman Shrimati, where the smitten Keshav Kulkarni (played by the late Jatin Kanakia) maro-ed lines (another 90s term!) on the beautiful Prema Shalini (Archana Puran Singh), while her oblivious husband Dilruba (Rakesh Bedi) bumbled along? A post about this serial instantly sparked off a discussion on its title song and the most-recited tongue-in-cheek line; “Lagti hai bhai sab ko bhali, apni akal aur biwi aur ki!”

@allabout90s.life