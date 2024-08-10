This artist's debut show celebrates those who influenced her world

In her debut show, artist Alamu Kumaresan stitches together a portrait of her life and pays homage to every person or experience that has added colour to it

Kumaresan’s first-ever piece, titled The Portrait of Raji, features her friend Raji sitting with a cat on her lap, surrounded by intricate crochet patterns

An ode to everyone and everything that has shaped you, every interaction with a living being or element of nature that culminates in who you are as a person—artist Alamu Kumaresan illuminates this concept with her debut solo exhibition titled All Those Who Touched My Life. The exhibition, presented by the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum in collaboration with Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art, features a collection of Kumaresan’s figurative works and self-portraits, each serving as a heartfelt tribute to the people and experiences that have profoundly influenced her life.

Kumaresan’s self-portrait titled Being Myself

Born in 1983, Kumaresan holds a Master of Fine Arts from Madras University. Her work for this exhibition is a blend of traditional South Indian craftsmanship and contemporary artistic practices, employing techniques such as wet felting, needle felting, crochet, manual and machine stitching and fabric sculpture. Her artistry is also an homage to her family heritage, “My mom and my grandmother loved to stitch. I have their pieces and collections stored with me, from which I draw inspiration and learn,” Alamu reflects.

A highlight from the show is her first-ever piece created using these techniques, titled Raji: A Portrait of strength. It features her long-time friend, whom Kumaresan deeply admires. “She is a brave, courageous person who has been a part of my life for over a decade. Her strength and straightforwardness in difficult situations inspired me to capture her essence in this painting, a tribute to her resilience and the bond we share,” she says. The portrait depicts Raji seated with a cat on her lap, surrounded by intricate crochet patterns.



Alamu Kumaresan

Another notable piece, The legacy of Melody Darcus portrays her friend Melody. “Melody is a theatre artist and one of my dear friends. She is someone who stands firm for equality and isn’t afraid to fight for it. I am truly amazed by her passion,” Kumaresan says. The artwork features Melody as perceived by Kumaresan—sitting on a chair wearing a frock—but it also delves deeper to showcase how Melody perceives herself.

Melody’s reflection in a mirror conveys her inclusiveness and connection with every being in her life. This artwork transcends a mere portrait, capturing both Kumaresan’s and Melody’s perspectives to create a holistic portrayal of the individual. The artist’s self-portraits are equally evocative, capturing personal experiences and emotions with profound depth. Being Myself, for example, depicts Kumaresan floating on water, encapsulating a moment of serenity, while another piece, Bon Voyage conveys her excitement for a trip.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

When: Till Sept 2 (Closed on Wednesday)