When the tables do the talking

Festive season or not, the joy of hosting at home is in the details. With Table Talk, your living room, dining table or terrace can become a perfect setting

If you are one of those who has been looking to outsource your party planning, be it a 40th birthday or a bachelorette, then Table Talk is your one stop shop. As founder and chief party planner Karina Vedant Gupta tells us, “It all began because of my love for intimate gatherings and the joy that comes from bringing people together around a table. I noticed that while big events get a lot of attention, the smaller, at-home celebrations often lacked the same thought and creativity. That’s where the idea was born — to give those personal, cozy moments the same level of detail and design as a grand event, but in a way that feels effortless and special.” This is what Gupta understands: that the most meaningful moments are rarely in ballrooms or banquet halls, but in the intimacy of your own home, around the table.

Breakfast set up for a birthday, with custom watermelon juice cups

Table Talk specialises in curated tablescapes, personalised menus, custom invitations, thematic décor, outsourced chef and bartender collaborations, and bespoke party items like favours, games, and even personalised merchandise. “Each event is layered with details that reflect the host and their story — no two Table Talk gatherings look alike,” shares Gupta.

Gupta says that her own family, that throws extravagant parties and celebrates small and big occasions, was her first inspiration. But she also draws inspiration from travel, fashion, art, and even everyday details like a pattern on a plate or a flower at the market. “Storytelling is at the core — whether it’s a grandmother’s 80th birthday or a playful ‘wild one’ first birthday, I take cues from the people and the occasion to design something meaningful and beautiful.”



A brunch set up

There is also a lot of research that goes into creating the themes. Gupta says, “Every theme begins with understanding the client — their personality, the occasion, and the story they want to tell. We then deep-dive into mood boards, colour palettes, décor inspiration, global hosting trends, and cultural references. From tea parties to modern speakeasy nights, the research ensures that every theme feels original, relevant, and immersive.”



A retro speakeasy table

The vision is to make TableTalk synonymous with thoughtful, intimate hosting. They are looking at expanding into limited-edition hosting products and collections, brand collaborations, and curated experiences beyond the table — like intimate workshops, seasonal pop-ups, and creative launches. “Our audience is people who love to host beautifully but don’t want the stress of planning every detail. They value intimacy, personalisation, and style — whether it’s a game night, families celebrating milestones, or friends curating a dinner party at home.”

Get in touch on Instagram @tabletalk.experiences