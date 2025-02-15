Breaking News
Wholesome bites; clean indulgence

Updated on: 16 February,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi

Looking for clean, wholesome food? Try one of these healthy, mindful dining options

Wholesome bites; clean indulgence

Representation pic

Wholesome bites; clean indulgence
Traditional and wholesome, Maharaja Bhog offers a Rajasthani and Gujarati meal prepared with pure ghee and fresh ingredients, following satvik principles. The unlimited spread includes dals, sabzis, rotis, rice, farsan, and sweets, served in a balanced and nourishing way. With a focus on clean, wholesome eating, the thali ensures a satisfying yet mindful dining experience.
Maharaja Bhog
WHERE: Malad, Juhu, Goregaon and Lower Parel


Conscious indulgence


Earth Café, BKC, offers vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free dishes that  focus on seasonal ingredients and sustainable choices.  They have a delightful mix of vibrant smoothie bowls, fresh cold-pressed juices, and nourishing plant-based mains, proving that healthy eating can be both indulgent and satisfying. Their ‘veggielicious’ pizza is a crowd favourite, while those seeking lighter options can enjoy refreshing salads and smoothie bowls. The gluten-free Chocolate Orange Cake, sweetened with jaggery, is a must-try for a guilt-free treat!
Earth Cafe
WHERE: 4, Ins Tower, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex

Global vibe, still satvik

Nestled within a serene temple complex, Govinda’s Bistro offers a soulful dining experience with a satvik twist. This all-vegetarian haven, dedicated to Krishna, serves global favourites—from wood-fired Italian pizzas and delicate sushi to flavourful dim sums and more—all prepared without onion or garlic.
Govinda’s Bistro
WHERE: ISKCON Temple complex, Juhu

Seasons of love

Soam, our favourite for clean eating, celebrates locally-sourced ingredients with a focus on seasonal produce. From summer delights like aamras and panha to warming winter specialities like undhiyu, Pinky Chadan Dixit’s team ensures that every dish aligns with nature’s rhythm, offering both taste and well-being on a plate.
Soam
WHERE: Sadguru Sadan, Ground Floor, Babulnath Road, Babulnath, Chowpatty

Guilt-free dining

This restaurant in Andheri serves a vegan, plant-based, and sattvic menu, with 350 multi-cuisine dishes that 
align with a pure, nourishing diet. Aharveda—Vegan & Beyond has a kitchen providing meal plans, tiffin, and catering services for those who need something wholesome and flavourful without compromising taste or health.
Aharveda—Vegan & Beyond
WHERE: Next to Hotel Golden Chariot, Bharucha Baug, Parsi Colony, Andheri West

Nourishing flavours

This chain of restaurants is all about clean, mindful eating, offering a menu that is organic, nutrient-dense, and free from refined ingredients. With a focus on plant-based, gluten-free, and wholesome dishes, Sante Spa Cuisine redefines indulgence with superfoods, fresh produce, and natural sweeteners.
Sante Spa Cuisine
WHERE: BKC, Opera House and Oshiwara

