Wholesome bites; clean indulgence

Looking for clean, wholesome food? Try one of these healthy, mindful dining options

Traditional and wholesome, Maharaja Bhog offers a Rajasthani and Gujarati meal prepared with pure ghee and fresh ingredients, following satvik principles. The unlimited spread includes dals, sabzis, rotis, rice, farsan, and sweets, served in a balanced and nourishing way. With a focus on clean, wholesome eating, the thali ensures a satisfying yet mindful dining experience.

Maharaja Bhog

WHERE: Malad, Juhu, Goregaon and Lower Parel

Conscious indulgence

Earth Café, BKC, offers vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free dishes that focus on seasonal ingredients and sustainable choices. They have a delightful mix of vibrant smoothie bowls, fresh cold-pressed juices, and nourishing plant-based mains, proving that healthy eating can be both indulgent and satisfying. Their ‘veggielicious’ pizza is a crowd favourite, while those seeking lighter options can enjoy refreshing salads and smoothie bowls. The gluten-free Chocolate Orange Cake, sweetened with jaggery, is a must-try for a guilt-free treat!

Earth Cafe

WHERE: 4, Ins Tower, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex

Global vibe, still satvik

Nestled within a serene temple complex, Govinda’s Bistro offers a soulful dining experience with a satvik twist. This all-vegetarian haven, dedicated to Krishna, serves global favourites—from wood-fired Italian pizzas and delicate sushi to flavourful dim sums and more—all prepared without onion or garlic.

Govinda’s Bistro

WHERE: ISKCON Temple complex, Juhu

Seasons of love

Soam, our favourite for clean eating, celebrates locally-sourced ingredients with a focus on seasonal produce. From summer delights like aamras and panha to warming winter specialities like undhiyu, Pinky Chadan Dixit’s team ensures that every dish aligns with nature’s rhythm, offering both taste and well-being on a plate.

Soam

WHERE: Sadguru Sadan, Ground Floor, Babulnath Road, Babulnath, Chowpatty

Guilt-free dining

This restaurant in Andheri serves a vegan, plant-based, and sattvic menu, with 350 multi-cuisine dishes that

align with a pure, nourishing diet. Aharveda—Vegan & Beyond has a kitchen providing meal plans, tiffin, and catering services for those who need something wholesome and flavourful without compromising taste or health.

Aharveda—Vegan & Beyond

WHERE: Next to Hotel Golden Chariot, Bharucha Baug, Parsi Colony, Andheri West

Nourishing flavours

This chain of restaurants is all about clean, mindful eating, offering a menu that is organic, nutrient-dense, and free from refined ingredients. With a focus on plant-based, gluten-free, and wholesome dishes, Sante Spa Cuisine redefines indulgence with superfoods, fresh produce, and natural sweeteners.

Sante Spa Cuisine

WHERE: BKC, Opera House and Oshiwara