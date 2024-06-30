Telling women what they should and shouldn’t do is almost a national pastime. Last week everyone, and their gynaec, had an opinion about Deepika Padukone wearing heels while pregnant. Enough women and more told us how they continued their daily exertions and how it helped give birth, and recover

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

By Aastha Atray Banan, Arpika Bhosale, Mohar Basu and Sanjeevni Iyer

‘We have a notion that if you are pregnant, you are sick and should be lying down’

ADVERTISEMENT

Leanne Pavri, Pastry chef, Bandra West

I was an athlete—a high-level jumper—and have always been doing something [active] like running before I got pregnant,” says Leanne Pavri, who is five months pregnant right now. Pavri, who can’t sit idle, says that the rule of thumb during pregnancy is that you can keep leading the life you have been leading, as long as it’s a non-complicated surgery. “My doctor approved of the pole workout as I was practising it before I got pregnant. So, I decided to continue, and just reduced intensity a bit,” says the pastry chef, who divides her time between the UK and India. Pavri pursued Psychology in college, and then studied pastry at Le Cordon Bleu in London—a path that mirrors her adventurous spirit.

No wonder that when we ask her to get on the pole for a shoot, she doesn’t hesitate. “Exercise of any kind is good for pregnancy,” she says, “Indians have a notion that if you are pregnant, you are sick, and should be lying down. I feel that would actually not benefit you. Of course, I am careful; any pregnant person would be. I don’t do inversions, or anything with a risk of falling. I am at Level 6, so well-equipped to do moves without hurting myself.”

Ask her what pole exercises have brought to her life, and she, as we suspected, loves the challenge. “It’s an exciting feeling when you master a move,” says the 34-year-old. “It’s pretty challenging so it gives you new respect for yourself. It also makes you feel confident in your own body. When you first go to class, you wear clothes that cover you up because you aren’t used to looking at yourself. But as you start training, you start becoming more comfortable with your body. The class is full of women of all shapes and sizes, and everybody is so encouraging and positive to each other.”

Aarifa Bhinderwala

Aarifa Bhinderwala, Pavri’s pole teacher, insists on clearance from the obstetrician for pregnant students. “Then, I support them in class so that they can take it easy on the pole,” she says, adding, “ensure there is no impact and still indulge in their fitness practise which can help release endorphins and be a source of joy. Meeting your friends in class and the sisterhood of the community adds to the well-being of the mother. Leanne is pretty in tune with her body. We allow sufficient breaks in class for her, keep the movements simple and keep my eye on her at all times.”

Pavri most of her friends understand that this is who she is. “At the end of the day, I am confident that I can take care of myself. That is what matters.”

‘Hiking pulled me through a C-Section while having COVID’

Bhawna Dehariya, Sports consultant and mountaineer, Bhopal

Bhawna Dehariya is an Everester, and in late 2020, was training to scale Europe’s highest peak Mt Elbrus when she found out she was one-and-half-months pregnant.

Dehariya still wanted to make the summit attempt. “The doctor told me it was just too much of a risk,” she says with a sigh, “Not just because of the physical effort, but because the climatic conditions on these climbs are unpredictable, and there were too many variables out of our control. So I said okay.” Dehariya wasn’t happy with the enforced break, but asked the doctor what she could do, and he replied, “cut back”.

This meant small hiking trails on the outskirts of Bhopal. “I got pregnant during the second wave of COVID-19, and not many people were outside—it was perfect for hikes,” says the 32-year-old. “I would go up and down a 1.5 km trail that wasn’t very steep. I was familiar with it since I was a little girl and did this almost every day until the eighth month.”

Dehariya’s family understood how important it was for her to do something related to hiking, even if outsiders didn’t, and supported her. She also continued to work out, just reducing the intensity. “I normally run for 10 km then lift weights,” she says. “Normally, my workout lasts one to two hours, but during pregnancy I cut it short. The doctor gave permission for squats, which is one of my favourite exercises.”

Then a few days before delivery, she tested positive for COVID-19; the obstetrician advised a C-section to reduce the chances of the virus spreading to the operating staff, and to protect the infant. “I think because I was as fit, my body could take the COVID, the C-section and recovery smoothly after delivery,” she adds.

The only time her voice softens is when she tells us how she could not hold her newborn, except while feeding. She wore a mask so her daughter didn’t see Dehariya’s face until she was cleared of the virus two weeks later. “I am so glad that I do what I do, I think it vital for women to be fit to be able to have a smooth pregnancy and keep active until the very end,” she adds.

‘It’s not about ‘just’ nine months, it’s about pregnancy not being a disability’

Vineeta Singh, Entrepreneur, Powai

Vineeta Singh is no stranger to the limelight but during the Tata Mumbai Marathon held in January of 2018, she was in the news for something she didn’t expect to be: Singh was photographed at the finish line along with her husband, sporting a protruding belly. “Someone clicked my photo, and a few newspaper and radio channels called me for an interview,” says the 40-year-old.

Singh had completed the half-marathon, six month pregnant.

“I was very nervous at the starting line, and I told my husband I’d wear an oversized T-shirt so no one would figure out I was carrying,” says the co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. “He was so proud of me at the finish line that of course he pointed to my pregnant belly. Someone noticed, and took

a picture.”

Singh has been a runner for most part of her life. The 2018 pregnancy was her second one, but she had made up her mind to not listen to advice on what she could or could not do. Especially given that she was doing all the heavy lifting. “During my first pregnancy,” she confides, “my doctor said I can do what I want and that Indian women have this tendency to dramatically reduce physical activity when pregnant. He told me it’s actually bad for the baby.” He told Singh she could continue running if she wanted to. “I thought there must be something wrong with the doctor,” she laughs. “Instead of listening to him, I changed my doctor. This is what happens when you think others know better what’s good for you.”

When she got pregnant again, she kept training for the marathon. “I developed the courage to listen to what the doctor says instead of giving into the old fear of ‘log kya kahenge?’ I decided that if my body feels that it’s right and if the doctor gives me permission, I would go ahead.”

While training, it never left Singh’s mind that if something went wrong, the judgment would be brutal. “Even the picture of me at the finish line drew reactions like, ‘What is the need to do this?’ and ‘Nau mahine ki toh baat hai...’,” she shares, “It’s not just about nine months, it’s about self-image, a stronger recovery from delivery, and how pregnancy is not a disability. It is very hard to keep explaining this, so the best thing to do is to get a go-ahead from the doctor and quietly do your thing. And of course, have your husband on your side.”

Many women chastised Singh about running the marathon, but it’s when she talks about those who supported her that Singh perks up. “I don’t prescribe working out or running; I just say ‘Continue doing what you do, as long as you can and listen to your gut!’”

‘I was handling eight cameras, but it wasn’t weightlifting—it’s weight I am used to’

Neha Parti Matiyani, Director of Photography, Bandra

The fact that women can work well into the eighth month of their pregnancy isn’t a myth when it comes to Bollywood. And one example in recent times of a woman making a statement to her tribe is DOP Neha Parti Matiyani, who shot the sports film Rashmi Rocket through her pregnancy. She tells us it wasn’t her first time—during her first pregnancy, she shot the movie Waiting with director Anu Menon. “We are an industry where shoots extend to sometimes 14 hours a day,” she tells us.

But there is a marked difference between the two projects. Rashmi Rocket was shot in peak lockdown under COVID protocols. “I was three months pregnant when we started,” the 44-year-old says, “and I kept it low key; only my main assistant knew. Once the information is public, you get treated differently. They want to fuss over you and that’s not needed unless a person is not keeping well. I didn’t have any morning sickness, or physical discomfort. By the time they found out, my second trimester was almost over.”

Her gynaecologist encouraged her to work. “She was clear —if you feel fine, go for it,” says Matiyani. “I was five months pregnant when we were doing the longer scenes. At one point, I was handling eight cameras and was on my toes. But the good thing is, it wasn’t weightlifting—it’s a weight I am used to. I have done this a long time and [carrying] a camera is muscle memory for me. It was about feeling normal: Know your body and listen to it. If there’s any pain, anything unusual, take a break. I would tell my director Akarsh [Khurana] when I needed one.”

Matiyani is grateful for the good fortune of working with some of the most gracious men and women. “During Waiting, we shot for a month at the same location,” she says. “But on Rashmi Rocket, we shot across the country. My team, the ADs [Assistant Directors] were more worried for me. They’d run to me with chairs if I stood for a long time.”

However, Bollywood doesn’t protect the health of technicians. “If you get sick, you are expected to take care of yourself, recover and resume,” says Matiyani, “We are a long way from making such changes [providing health insurance]. But we are headed down that path; I hope it is an eventuality. For pregnant women on film sets, I suggest being careful of wires and other electric loose ends. Walk mindfully and in comfortable footwear. When I started off my career in 2006, there were hardly any women DOPs. Today we have over 150 of us in documentary, short and feature films. I am hopeful that the system makes it easier for more women to strike a balance [between pregnancy and work].”

‘Bharatanatyam was an escape from the pandemic’

Dakshina Vaidyanathan, Danseuse, New Delhi

Dancing kept me in happy spirits, especially during Covid,” says eminent Bharatanatyam dancer Dakshina Vaidyanathan, who kept the beat into the eighth month of her pregnancy. Starting with pieces that solely focused on expressions and minimal movements (abhinaya) for the first three months, Vaidyanathan gradually built up intensity under her doctor’s watch. “Gynacs generally encourage people to continue the movements their bodies are used to, and in my case, it was dancing,” says the 35-year-old. “However, as pregnancies are usually fragile in the initial two to three months, they ask people to avoid intense workouts or movements.”

Her pregnancy coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s easy to fall into depression when isolated, especially if you are pregnant. Dancing became an escape from that reality, keeping me happy in mind, body, and spirit,” she adds. Dakshina was 32 then.

Despite being a first-time mother, she has performed multiple shows and recitals until the eighth month of her pregnancy, including the Harmony series panel on Creativity in the Pandemic, the virtual Margazhi Kalothsavam by Sri Saraswathy Gana Nilayam Trust, and the Ayoga Vaatsalya for the Aalaap concepts’ fundraiser for an orphanage. From practising only abhinaya to eventually performing Margams (complete repertoire), she ensured that her passion and motherhood were not at odds with each other.

Speaking about the benefits of dancing, especially for the foetus, Vaidyanathan says, “It helped increase my stamina and energy levels. Moreover, it ensured steady health and fitness during and post delivery.”