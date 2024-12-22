Here’s how expats have embraced Mumbai’s unique charm

Gwenda Schobert (right) with her friend Tatjana Chen shopping at Convent Road, Bandra West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

It’s Christmas week, and an expat group—with citizens from nine nationalities, including Indonesia, Japan, US, England and more—has gathered at Candies in Bandra for a festive coffee.

The meet-up, organised by Mumbai Connexions, a city-based expat network, helps overseas residents of all nationalities socialise and support newcomers adjusting to the maximum city.

Myra Junor at the Indonesian consulate in Mumbai

Many of them will not be going home for the winter holidays, and some will be celebrating their first Christmas here, while others are well-versed in the traditions of the city’s mellow winters.

Celebrating Christmas far from home can be bittersweet, especially when you are thousands of miles away from homely comforts, the glow of a cherished tree, and the joy of being surrounded by friends, family, and homemade food. Many expats grow up experiencing a white Christmas—the classic image of a perfect winter holiday. So adapting to Christmas nearer the Equator is a new experience for them.

Expats from city-based network Mumbai Connexions meet for a coffee session during Christmas week at Candies Café, Bandra. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

For Denise Burchette, president of Mumbai Connexions, this is the second stint in India as a resident. She had previously lived in Delhi for two years before coming back again, this time to Mumbai. Her husband’s work in the shoe business brought them to India.

Burchette, who grew up in Tennessee and spent the bulk of her adult life in North Carolina, says, “Back in the States, Christmas is a big deal and it is all about traditions—trees, lights, gifts, family gatherings, and food. So, naturally, when I first moved to Delhi, I wanted to bring some of that festive spirit into our new home. I thought finding a Christmas tree would be simple, but I soon realised that Christmas trees aren’t as commonly found in north India.”

Faye Chan (second from left) at a family Christmas party in Mumbai

When Burchette moved back to Mumbai three years ago, she decided to try a different approach. Instead of trying to recreate the traditions she grew up with, she started embracing the local culture and making new ones. “This time, I wanted to adapt and go with the flow rather than cling to what’s familiar. Mumbai, in particular, has its own unique energy during the holiday season. It celebrates diversity, and you can see hints of Christmas in pockets of the city, from the decorated streets of Bandra to the churches lit up with fairy lights. While it’s not the same as the snowy Christmases I remember from back home, there’s a certain charm to it,” she says.

Today, a minimalistic creche decorates Burchette’s home in Worli. She spends the holidays volunteering at schools for the needy, visiting restaurants for Christmassy meals, and spending time with other expats in the city.

Christmas is a big deal for both non-Christian expats and Indian citizens alike. Myra Junor, chairperson-coordinator of coffee mornings at Mumbai Connexions, and spouse of the Indonesian Consul at the Indonesian Consulate in Mumbai, celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm every year.

As a diplomatic family, the Junors are always on the move and have lived in various countries, including South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Japan. Her family believes all religions carry the same message, differing only in practice, and Christmas is a celebration of good cheer, family, and friendship. “Mumbai is especially magical during Christmas, with pretty decorations everywhere,” Junor says. “Recently, I joined a Christmas Walk in Bandra, visiting churches, enjoying the festive atmosphere, and exploring a charming bazaar. I have also attended several celebrations organised by expat and women’s groups.”

No matter where Junor goes, the essence of Christmas remains the same for her—decorations, carol singing, and delicious food. “The only difference in our household’s celebrations is the food. Back home, it’s usually Indonesian dishes, but in Mumbai, we always include Indian dishes as well. When I celebrate with my family in Indonesia, we go for a more European-style meal with roast chicken, vegetables, mashed potatoes, and gravy—something I grew up with during my childhood in Belgium.”

But for some folks, sourcing traditional food gets tricky. Australian citizen of Chinese origin, Faye Chan says, “Mumbai has a unique mix of customs and global influences, but a Christmas staple, turkey, is very expensive because it’s not very common in India, and the imported ones have a heavy tax duty.”

Based on her Yule experiences in Hong Kong, Australia, and now Mumbai, Chan, a former nursing manager and now a homemaker living in Juhu, feels that the festival feels a bit more low-key here. “In Hong Kong, the season kicks off in mid-November with light shows and festive decorations till the New Year. By December, we have elaborate Christmas buffets at hotels and people step out specifically to click photos with the lights. The whole city feels wrapped in the spirit of the holiday. The decorations in Mumbai are limited to certain pockets.”

Even Burchette depends on restaurants for turkey delicacies instead of sourcing them herself.

For some expats who have made Mumbai their second home, both company and food are within reach. German citizen Gwenda Schobert has been in the city for a decade. She says she’s not very good at keeping German traditions alive here, but she started creating her own Christmas traditions like listening to Christmas music and watching Christmas movies to get into the holiday spirit.

“One German Christmas tradition that I re-started this year is to make an advent calendar for my best friend here in Mumbai. We also enjoy walking around Bandra which is beautifully decorated during Christmas and enjoy some hot chocolate during the Mumbai ‘winter’.”

The Bandra-based entrepreneur, originally from Verden in Germany, doesn’t miss out on traditional foods particularly. “German Christmas delicacies, like potato salad and sausage dishes, are quite easy to make at home, and many restaurants in Mumbai offer traditional Christmas dinners, too.”

A decade later, Schobert spends time with her “chosen family”, which includes her Indian friends and German expats. She says, “I celebrate Christmas here with the same spirit as in Germany now.”