With the season of joy upon us, we curate the best places in and around Mumbai to savour the sweet, the spicy and everything in between to ring in the Christmas cheer. Plus, a list of home chefs to order in

Pic/iStock

Compiled by Shriram Iyengar, Divyasha Panda and Kanisha Softa

WESTERN SUBURBS

Gourmet delights

FROM classics like zuppa di pollo to their artisanal cheese boards, add a twist to your festive palate with this outing.

TILL January 5; 12 pm to 12 am

AT Blabber All Day, Borivli East; also at Juhu and Thane.

CALL 8875409409 (Borivli)

Comfort central

The smoked duck salad or the confit duck agnolotti are a must try at this Goregaon haunt. For those with a sweet tooth, the X-mas plum cake comes infused with chocolate rum sauce to keep the festivities going.

TILL January 5; 12 pm to 12 am

AT Baliboo, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East.

CALL 7678040044

Dim-sum on the snow

Turn the heat up a notch this Christmas with Merry Chowdown, a flair of dim-sum plates spiced up with Goan flair with a variety of drinks, including eggnog made from 12-year-old whiskey.

FROM December 20 to December 31; 12 noon to 1 am

AT O Pedro, Jet Airways-Godrej Building, BKC.

CALL 7506525554

Christmas on the grill

Kick off the festivities with a live experience this season. Try the live grill station, with a turkey carving section to add to your grand experience.

ON December 24, 7 pm to 11 pm; December 25, 12.30 pm to 4 pm; AT MoMo Café, Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East.

CALL 02261360761

COST Rs 2,700 onwards (non-alcoholic); Rs 3,500 onwards (alcohol-inclusive)

CENTRAL MUMBAI

Oriental flavours

If you are in the mood for an Asian menu, try a range of these delicacies from the karafuru salad to the dan dan la mian or a spicy seafood dumpling (below), before you wrap up the perfect lunch with a sakura sour.

ON December 25 and January 1; 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Koko, C Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

CALL 7715963030

COST Rs 2,400 onwards (per person)

A touch of spice

Add some fire to your winter celebrations with a spiced-up menu from this old favourite. If the chilli smoked fried rice, ring of fire shrimp or the mapo dofu are not enough to warm your palate, their spiced holiday brew should do the trick.

TILL January 10; 11 am to 12 pm

AT PF Chang’s, Unit 4, One Lodha Place, Lower Parel; also at 14th Road, Khar.

CALL 8655833293 (Lower Parel)

Let the merriment flow

Indulge yourself in the diverse selection of Christmas cocktails like the Mexican eggnog, the Hot as Bardot or the traditional hot chocolate to go with your tasty bites. A piece of advice — leave your diet plans behind.

FROM December 17; 7 pm to 1 am

AT Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, Worli Village.

CALL 9326965643

Middle-Eastern delights

A chic rooftop ambiance adorned with festive lights, and a range of delightful mocktails, add to the experience of this Middle-Eastern repast in Dadar.

TILL December 31; 12 noon to 1 am

AT Ilili, rooftop, Guestline Hotel, opposite Swaminarayan Temple, Dadar East.

CALL 8355845875

EASTERN SUBURBS

Double happiness

Ditch the usual spreads for two special menus to dig into this Christmas.

ON December 24 and December 25; 12.30 pm to 4 pm (brunch), 7 pm to 11 pm (dinner)

AT Lake View Cafe, The Westin, Saki Vihar Road, Powai Lake.

Call 8657415264 (for reservations)

Christmas by the lake

Indulge in a Middle-Eastern fare this Christmas with succulent moorish kababs, warm shorb aush and zesty Tunisian shakshuka served with fresh salads like tabbouleh and festive cocktails for a flavorful brunch.

ON December 25; 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Bayroute, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai; also at BKC, Juhu, Cuffe Parade and Lower Parel.

CALL 8657448949

COST Rs 2,000 onwards

Celebrate with a cause

Make your meals count for a cause this season of joy as this Chembur café’s winter menu brings together charity for children battling cancer and delicious delights. From the holiday turkey sandwich to pistachio and parmesan crusted red snapper with apple cinnamon crumble and hot buttered rum, it is the perfect way to be good.

TILL December 25; 10 am to 7 pm

AT Le Café, Jewel of Chembur, Chembur.

CALL 022267099977

OUTSIDE MUMBAI

A leisurely Christmas

Stuffed quail, apple strudel and panzanella salad are some of the traditional delights that accompany a vast serving of cocktails like the tiramisu martini and berry blush to get your festivities going.

ON December 20 onwards

AT Saltt Restaurant and Bar, Oleander Farms, Karjat.

CALL 8097599430

Feast in Alibaug

Head over to the ‘Baug for a taste of a first-time pop-up featuring a prized selection of Asian curries and baked delights to pair with festive treats to make this a fun holiday outing.

FROM December 20 to January 5

AT Mhatrephata, five mins from Mandwa Jetty, Alibaug.

CALL 9136569692 (to reserve table or take away)

Merry in Lonavla

Escape the crowds and get an a la carte lunch accompanied by a live band on the big day. From the delicious cookie sundae to a large Christmas cake, binge to your heart’s content.

ON December 25; 11 am to 12 am

AT Anglo Indian Café, Della Enclave Road, Lonavla.

CALL 8766055364 (for reservations)

SOUTH MUMBAI

Go old-school

The roasted turkey breast with berry sauce and giblet gravy or the Christmas crispy duck breast with orange marmalade and sherry sauce at this classic Bombay haunt is a reminder of slowing down and enjoying the season.

ON December 25; 9.30 am to 11.30 pm

AT Gaylord, Mayfair Building, Churchgate.

CALL 8657280340

Decadent bites

This one is for the dessert lovers. Nothing says Christmas like a dessert station packed with gingerbread cookies, mince pies, eggnog cheesecake handcrafted by seasoned pastry chefs.

ON December 24 and December 25

AT The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Churchgate.

CALL 7045945121

Stout celebrations

If you want a taste of the dark side this season, head over to Colaba for a sample of the dark chocolate vanilla stout. Complement the drink with the pièce de resistance of an eight-hour-slow-cooked lamb bourguignon shepherd’s pie.

TILL December 5, 2025; 12 pm to 2 am

AT Woodside Inn, Wodehouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba; Bandra and Andheri.

CALL 9321728192 (Colaba)

Go full roast

Hearty, wholesome and homely, this stuffed roast chicken and potatoes are the meat and gravy of any Yuletide celebrations in South Mumbai. There is a three-day wait, so order early before the rush begins.

TILL December 31; 10.30 am onwards

AT Gables, Glamour Building, Colaba.

CALL 9224269773

COST Rs 1,200 (small roast chicken); Rs 1,500 (large chicken)

Homely fare

Order in from these home chef specials

. Feisty Goan fare

This Christmas, indulge in a fiery spread with classic Goan fare. Dig into green sorpotel (below), roasts with feni-infused chilis and a gorgeous Gochujang smoked ham by home chef Aaron D’souza.

TILL December 20 CALL 9167164009 (across Mumbai)

LOG ON TO @thegoanpoie

COST Rs 1,200 onwards

. Going global

From savoury German meatloaf (below) to Polish cabbage rolls and indulgent Portuguese lemon marmalade cake, this menu has treats from all over the world for a wholesome Christmas spread, by chefs Amit Mehra and Semanti Sinha Ray.

TILL December 20

CALL 8104689703 (deliveries across Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai)

COST Rs 1,350 onwards

. Dessert delights

From marzipans, neuris to plum cakes and nankaties, sample the sweetness of traditional East Indian desserts from this home kitchen. Order soon, as they run out fast.

CALL 9870061994

LOG ON TO @thecake_genie