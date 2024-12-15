A newly-opened Bandra-based cloud kitchen brings restaurant-style clean, authentic Asian flavours

Wok-fried drunken noodles

In the last few months, we’ve witnessed several Asian cloud kitchen launches in the city that are far superior to the standard, soggy, MSG-laden takeaways that we sampled during the lockdown. In our fast-moving lives, these cloud kitchens offer convenience, variety, affordability, and quality right when we crave it, in the comfort of our homes. Last week, we previewed Double Dragon, a Bandra-based Asian cloud kitchen by the Auriga hospitality (of Bonobo fame) by Anup Gandhi, Nevil Timbadia, and Sahil Timbadia. The brand name we are told is inspired by the Chinese Year of the Dragon (this year) and it offers Asian flavours with vegan, vegetarian, non-vegetarian and gluten-free options — a culinary factor that Bandraites are familiar with.

Smashed baby potatoes

Their crisp menu includes sando sandwiches, stir-fries, grilled skewers, and noodle and rice-based bowls. Currently, their delivery radius is limited to Bandra, Khar, Juhu, and Mahim. What piqued our interest is that these dishes use fresh in-house ingredients — from sauces to freshly-baked Shokupan bread and homemade egg noodles, a key differentiator.

We tried their chicken katsu sando (Rs 399), which came in a cute shocking pink sandwich cardboard box. It had crispy katsu, kewpie, and radish pickle in soft shokupan bread and was packed with flavour. It maintained its texture despite the 30-minute-long commute. There were pumpkin crisps and a dip on the side, just like they serve at restaurants.



Vegetarian pan-seared dim sums with Tibetan dip. PICS COURTESY/NASRIN MODAK SIDDIQI

For appetisers, we ordered smashed baby potatoes with smoked chilli paste (Rs 254), vegetarian pan-seared dim sums with Tibetan dip (Rs 299), and salt-and-pepper prawns with garlic crumble and broccoli (Rs 450). All of these were a burst of flavour, especially the jumbo prawns that weren’t chewy. One might wonder what desi flavours like chorizo chilli cheese toast, rawa fry bombil, and eggplant are doing on an Asian-leaning menu but if you think of it — India is also in Asia. In hindsight, we should have ordered those too for a dekko.



Salt-and-pepper prawns with garlic crumble and broccoli

For the one-meal bowls, we tried the wok-fried drunken noodles (Rs 450) and Japanese garlic fried rice (Rs 354). The Koshihikari rice used in fried rice gave it an authentic taste, and we chose the tofu option to try a vegan alternative. Tossed in black pepper sauce, it complimented the sautéed veggies and radish pickles. From the noodles, we opted for the chicken, and added the optional chilli egg noodles. These are made in-house, so the texture wasn’t soggy — a consistent fear we have with noodle-based dishes in takeaways. And it blended well with the Thai basil sauce.



Chicken katsu sando with pumpkin crisps

We were hoping the menu would include desserts but there weren’t any on the list, nor drinks to wash down our meal. At almost all restaurant-style rates, the food is still value for money because you get the same flavours and save yourself the trauma of having to navigate the city’s endless traffic and dug-up roads. Worth the shot, right?

Double Dragon

TIME 12 pm to 12 pm

TO ORDER Swiggy and Zomato

LOG ON TO @doubledragon_mumbai