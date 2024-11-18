This World Vegan Month, discover heartwarming vegan recipes that will satisfy your cravings without the meat. From crunchy appetizers to indulgent curries, chefs share a variety of plant-based comfort foods that are nutritious and satisfying

Makhana Bhel (L); Vegan Chocolate Cake (R)

November is celebrated as World Vegan Month around the globe to promote benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, raise awareness about environmental sustainability and animal rights. Numerous international surveys and research have found that people are increasingly looking to cut down meat consumption, which has led chefs to experiment with vegan substitutes to cater to the growing demand. To challenge the notion of a boring vegan meal, we asked chefs from all across India to share some of their favourite vegan recipes that are nourishing and flavourful. From creamy curries to decadent desserts, celebrate the diverse world of plant-based food this World Vegan Month.

Makhana bhel

While there has been a recent global surge in plant-based diets, Indian cuisine has always been vegan friendly. The makhana bhel, which is a popular street food, can become your preferred guilt-free snack. “Indian cuisine, with its diverse regional flavours and centuries-old culinary traditions, has always offered a wealth of naturally vegan and easily substitutable dishes,” says Chef Avinash Kumar, director of culinary at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

Ingredients

Makhana (fox tail) 80 gm

Onion (chopped) 10 gm

Tomato (chopped) 10 gm

Pomegranate pearls 15 gm

Coriander (chopped) 5 gm

Chilli (chopped) 5 gm

Saunth chutney 5 ml

Mint chutney 5 ml

Roasted jeera powder 2 gm

Chat masala 2 gm

Lemon juice 5 ml

Salt 2 gm

Olive oil 5 ml

Turmeric powder 2 gm

Method

Take Makhana in a bowl and rub it with turmeric, salt and olive oil. Place it in the oven to roast at 120 degrees Celsius for 8 minutes. Let it cool for 5 – 10 minutes so it can be crunchy Take roasted makhana in a bowl and add chopped onion, tomato, chilli, coriander Add pomegranate followed by all the spices (jeera powder, chat masala, salt, lemon juice. After mixing everything add the chutney in last so the makhana doesn’t get soft. Toss it well with soft hand and serve it in a pasta plate. Sprinkle some pomegranate pearls and coriander leaves on top for garnishing.

Vegan Banh Mi sandwich



Vietnamese cuisine, and its vegan variants have gained popularity among vegans around the globe. The crunchy yet refreshing Banh Mi can give your grilled cheese sandwich a run for its money. "This vegan Banh Mi is all about balancing flavours and textures—from the tender chaap to the zesty pickled vegetables and fresh herbs,” says Subhash Shirke, corporate chef at The Pantry.



Ingredients

Dutch crunch bread 1 pc

Roquette lettuce 40 gm

Olive oil pomace 30 ml

Soya chaap 90 gm

Salt 5 gm

Black pepper (crushed) 2 gm

Hoisin sauce 30 gm

Sambal sauce 40 gm

Tomato dressing 30 gm

Fresh coriander 20 gm

Raw mango (julienned) 60 gm

Carrot (julienned) 60 gm

Cucumber (julienned) 60 gm

Red paprika slice 30 gm



Method

1. Season the vegan soya chaap with salt and freshly crushed black pepper, then cook it on a skillet until lightly browned. Set aside.

2. Slice the Dutch bread and spread a light layer of garlic butter on each side. Toast until crisp and golden.

3. Layer the toasted bread with rocket lettuce, followed by the seasoned chaap. Drizzle hoisin sauce and spicy sambal sauce over the chaap.

4. Top with fresh coriander, raw mango slices, carrot, and cucumber for an added flavour boost.

5. Spread vegan mayo on the top bread slice and add pickled red pepper chili for extra zing. Close the sandwich, cut, and serve fresh.

Vegan Phat Thai Noodles



No list of comforting meals can be complete without some steaming noodles. Pad Thai, or Phat Thai noodles are the national dish of Thailand, but loved my millions around the globe. “The Phat Thai is typically made with shrimp, and scrambled egg, but we have curated a recipe which is vegan. We have ensured that the dish has the right balance of flavours, and is as sumptuous as ever,” shares Siddharth, chef at Tereza Beach House, Goa.

Ingredients

Rice stick noodles 5 MM (soaked) 100 gm

Oil 15 ml

Tofu (batons and fried) 100 gm

Onion (finely sliced) 1 no

Fresh red chilies (finely chopped) ½ tsp

Garlic cloves (minced) 4 no

Bean sprouts 50 gm

Thinly sliced cabbage 50 gm

Thinly sliced carrot 50 gm

Water 50 ml

For sauce

Light soy sauce 4 tbsp

Brown sugar 3 tbsp

Tamarind pulp 3 tbsp

Water ½ cup

For garnish

Lemon wedge 1 no

Chili flakes 1 gm

Spring onions batons 5 gm

Roasted peanuts 10 gm

Fresh coriander sprig 2 gm

Sugar 1 tbsp

Method

Make phat Thai sauce by mixing in all ingredients under sauce and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Let it cool in room temperature. Take a pan and add minced garlic, sliced onion and chopped fresh chilies. Sauté, add water and simmer. Add phat Thai sauce and thoroughly mix. Add soaked noodles and mix it properly and cook it well in the sauce. Add veggies, bean sprouts, tofu and toss it nicely. Garnish with lemon wedge, chili flakes, spring onion baton, roasted peanuts, bean sprout, fresh coriander sprig and sugar.

Beetroot flavoured quinoa risotto



This vegan twist on the Italian classic is a delightful fusion of flavours and textures. Using quinoa, beetroot, and flax seeds makes it as nutritious as it is indulgent. “The earthy beetroot, with its vibrant colour and flavour, brings a delightful twist to this wholesome quinoa risotto,” shares Pratyush Swain, chef at Lotus Eco Resort Konark, Odisha.

Ingredients

Beetroot 250 gm

Quinoa 200 gm

Vegetable stock 3 l

Extra virgin olive oil 100 l

Garlic 50 gm

Shallots 100 gm

Lemon juice 10 ml

Fresh thyme leaves 20 gm

Microgreens 1 gm

Flax seeds 2 gm

Method

Place the beetroot in the oven and roast until the skin is charred and the flesh becomes smooth and tender. In a blender, combine the roasted beetroot with garlic, lemon juice, a portion of the olive oil, and some vegetable stock. Blend until smooth and velvety. In a stock pot, heat a small amount of olive oil. Add the chopped shallots and cook until translucent. Add the fresh thyme leaves and stir for a few moments to release their flavour. Add the rinsed and drained quinoa to the pot, stirring to coat it in the oil and herbs. Gradually add vegetable stock, stirring constantly until the quinoa absorbs all the liquid and becomes tender. Once the quinoa is cooked, fold in the beetroot puree, stirring until the mixture becomes creamy and glossy. Add salt and pepper to taste. To serve, design the plate with a saffron coulis, sprinkle toasted flax seeds on top, and garnish with microgreens for added freshness and texture.

Vegan Thai Curry



If you are a fan of creamy yet spicy curries, this one might leave you craving for more. Ramesh Subrao Adkurkar, executive chef at Fort JadhavGadh, Pune, tells us, "This curry brings together the bold flavors of Thai cuisine with a plant-based twist. It’s a comforting and nutritious meal, perfect for those looking to enjoy rich, authentic taste without compromising on health or flavour."

Ingredients

For the curry paste (or use store-bought vegan Thai curry paste):

Red chili peppers (for a milder curry, remove seeds) 1-2 no

Lemongrass stalk (white part only), chopped 1 no

Galangal or ginger, chopped 1-inch piece

Garlic cloves 3-4 no

Shallots, chopped 2-3 no

Ground coriander 1 tsp

Ground cumin 1 tsp

Zest of 1 lime

Soy sauce 1-2 tbsp

Salt to taste

For the curry:

Vegan meat (soya chunks or chaap) 1 cup

Coconut oil or vegetable oil 1 tbsp

Coconut milk 1 cup

Vegetable broth or water 1 cup

Mixed vegetables (like bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and bamboo shoots) 1-2 cups

Thai basil leaves (optional, for authentic flavour) 1/2 cup

Soy sauce or tamari 1 tbsp

Lime juice 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

For garnish:

Fresh Thai basil or cilantro

Sliced red chili (optional)

Lime wedges

Method

Make the curry paste by blending all the curry paste ingredients in a food processor or blender until smooth, adding a little water if needed. If using soya chaap saute in a little oil until golden brown, then set aside. For soy chunks, rehydrate them by boiling in water until soft, then drain and set aside. In a large pan or wok, heat coconut oil over medium heat. Add the curry paste and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Pour in coconut milk and vegetable broth, stirring to combine with the paste. Add the mixed vegetables and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook until vegetables are tender but still crisp, about 5-7 minutes. Add the cooked vegan meat substitute, soy sauce, lime juice, and Thai basil leaves (if using). Simmer for another 2-3 minutes to allow flavors to meld. Taste the curry and adjust seasonings with salt, pepper, or more lime juice if needed. Serve hot, garnished with fresh basil or cilantro, sliced red chili, and lime wedges. Enjoy with steamed jasmine rice or noodles!

Hummus and falafel platter



A middle Eastern staple that may as well be the go-to meal for vegans and vegetarians alike, falafel and hummus remain favourites. "The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity and its commitment to both flavour and wellness. Each ingredient has a purpose, whether it's nourishing the body or bringing out that authentic Middle Eastern taste,” explains Lalit Verma, senior Chef De Partie at Elina Vara.

Ingredients



For falafel:

Dried chickpeas (soaked overnight) 230 gm

Green onions, chopped 5-6 no

Garlic cloves, minced 4 no

Mixed fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley, and mint) 60 gm

Sea salt 10 gm

Ground cumin 15 gm

Ground coriander 15 gm

Ground cardamom 10 gm

Cayenne pepper (optional) 2 gm

Black pepper 1 gm

Vegetable oil for frying

For hummus:

Fresh lemon juice 60 ml

Tahini paste 60 gm

Garlic, minced 15 gm

Extra-virgin olive oil 30 ml

Ground cumin 5 gm

Salt to taste

Cold water 45 ml

Paprika, sumac, or Za’atar for garnish

For Pita bread:

Flour 1 kg

Water 580 ml

Bread improver 1 gm

Gluten (optional for fluffiness) 2 gm

Yeast 25 gm

Salt 25 gm

Sugar 20 gm

Method

Making the falafel

Begin by blending the soaked chickpeas, green onions, garlic, fresh herbs, salt, cumin, coriander, cardamom, and black pepper in a food processor. Shape the mixture into small patties and fry them in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Crafting the hummus

In a blender, combine lemon juice, tahini, garlic, cumin, and salt, adding cold water until smooth. Drizzle in olive oil to achieve a creamy consistency.

Preparing the Pita bread

Knead together flour, water, bread improver, gluten, yeast, salt, and sugar, allowing the dough to rise until it doubles in size. Roll the dough into small circles and bake or skillet-cook for a few minutes until puffed. The warm pita is the perfect vessel to scoop up the creamy hummus and crunchy falafel.

Decadent chocolate vegan cake



If you are wondering whether you’d have to give up chocolate to be vegan, here is a rich cake that will curb your doubts. "Our signature vegan cake recipe is our way of spreading love and compassion through food. We want everyone to enjoy every decadent bite, knowing they’re supporting sustainable and cruelty-free cuisine,” says Sunil Singh, chef at The Bluebop Café.

Ingredients

For the cake:

Almond milk 1 1/2 cups

Canola oil ½ cup

Unsweetened cocoa powder ½ cup

Granulated sugar 1 cup

Baking powder 2 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Vanilla extract 2 tsp

All-purpose flour 1 1/2 cups

Chopped walnuts (optional) 1 cup



For the chocolate frosting:

Unsalted vegan butter (softened) 1/2 cup

Powdered sugar 1 1/2 cups

Unsweetened cocoa powder 1/2 cup

Non-dairy milk 2 tbsp



Method

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease two 9-inch round cake pans.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together non-dairy milk, oil, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, salt, and vanilla extract.

3. Gradually add flour; mix until combined. Fold in walnuts, if using.

4. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans; smooth tops.

5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

6. For frosting, combine softened vegan butter, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and non-dairy milk in a mixing bowl; beat until smooth.

7. Assemble cake by spreading frosting between layers and on top.

