On World Vegan Day today, peek into the plant-based journeys of two individuals, one a newbie and the other, a seasoned vegan and also explore the city’s best vegan menus to choose from

‘Start simple and keep moving forward’

Adopted veganism: March 2009

This mantra is how Rithika Ramesh started her vegan lifestyle back nearly 16 years ago. Her commitment to veganism was inspired by a powerful moment. “I saw a calf being pulled away from its mother while the dairy farmer milked her, and I realised we are consuming the calf’s share of the milk,” she explains. “I hail from a vegetarian family, and we predominantly ate South Indian and Maharashtrian food, which is already almost vegan. Transitioning to this diet doesn’t need to be a hassle, even for those cooking for you,” she argues. For those interested in adopting veganism, Ramesh suggests a gradual approach with familiar foods, like dal and sabzi. “I would recommend first-timers to research both the movement and the dietary approach, and try to get through the first month on a vegan diet before introducing alternatives. Start small and avoid filling your diet with foreign ingredients,” she advises.



Ramesh also recommends exploring dairy substitutes: almond, soy, or coconut milk for tea or coffee, cashew-based creams or coconut milk for curries, and plant-based yoghurt for daily use. Nutritional awareness is also essential; Indian staples like lentils, chickpeas, and leafy greens provide many nutrients, and Vitamin B12 supplements can be helpful. Ramesh also encourages using Indian spices and herbs and cooking with coconut or mustard oil for additional depth and flavour boost. While veganism is often seen as challenging or costly, Ramesh argues otherwise “You can stick to simple home-cooked meals, chaat, and South Indian dishes without non-vegan ingredients for a pocket-friendly diet.”

While it is common to feel socially uncomfortable about your choices, one can opt to dine at vegetarian or vegan friendly restaurants and seek community support to stay motivated. Mumbai has a wide range of vegan restaurants and grocery options to choose from “I believe a vegan would never go hungry in Mumbai. There’s everything from café fare to street food that’s vegan-friendly here,” she explained.

Veganism has been known to have many health benefits. “My allergies have disappeared, and I’ve seen others with resolved gut issues like bloating or constipation. My metabolism has improved, and I generally feel lighter,” Ramesh remarks. For those looking to adopt the diet, she advises “Stick to simple food, avoid over-complicating your diet, and remember why you chose this lifestyle at every step. Check your Vitamin B12 and D3 levels ensuring they stay balanced.”

Rithika Ramesh, director, India at Generation Vegan, Powai

‘Indian food is a blessing’

Adopted veganism: Early 2019

For Sakshi Kukreja, veganism wasn’t just a diet, it was a commitment. Inspired by online research on veganism and animal cruelty documentaries, the then 19-year-old chose to transition from vegetarianism to veganism. Since starting her vegan diet in early 2019, the sports enthusiast, faced unique challenges, particularly around maintaining her protein intake. “I started studying nutrition and how Indian food could be made vegan-friendly, realising that veganism can adapt to everyone’s personal preferences and needs. Since I did Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and powerlifting, it was essential for me to prioritise my protein and nutrient intake,” she shared. Transitioning to veganism involves challenges, especially when it comes to letting go of familiar foods and adapting to the taste of vegan alternatives. “I have the biggest sweet tooth, and love Indian sweets, but you have to be mentally strong. I missed the taste of desi sweets, but animal cruelty mattered to me more. I realised that having a positive mindset towards alternatives like vegan sweets is important,” she explained.



Kukreja believes a vegan diet can be simplified by embracing traditional Indian food. “Indian food is a blessing in disguise; it’s mostly vegan-friendly, with an abundance of flavourful vegetables and dals. It’s important to keep trying new things and educating yourself about nutrition, your body’s needs, and how to mould your diet to be vegan-friendly.” For people with a busy work schedule and hectic routines, sticking to veganism can be challenging, particularly when travelling to places lacking vegan alternatives. “I often travel for work to places that don’t have many of the options we have in Mumbai. I find it best to stick to an Indian diet and eat seasonal, locally sourced vegetables paired with protein-rich channa or mixed dal for a balanced meal. Snacks or meals that fit my diet are also helpful,” she noted.

She has observed notable health benefits since turning vegan, “I’ve noticed that I don’t have any body odour when I sweat, which is caused by bacteria, and I’ve noticed inflammation in my body decreasing as my skin clears up. When you follow a diet religiously, you learn to read your body better,” she remarked. Kukreja advises that a vegan lifestyle is more manageable when approached gradually, with a well-planned diet. “Give up one thing each month and replace it with an alternative that provides the same benefits; for example, replace milk with another calcium-rich substitute”

she concluded.



Sakshi Kukreja, lawyer, Thane

Chickpeas can be a good vegan source of protein

