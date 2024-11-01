Ahead of International Sandwich Day tomorrow, we pay homage to the classic Bombay sandwich and list out fun places to tuck into this city favourite

Sandwiches are one of the most understated dishes from our culinary memories. From school dabbas, to hurried college breaks, in the many train rides across the city and on a gourmet restaurant’s menu, the sandwich has been with us through it all. With International Sandwich Day being celebrated tomorrow, we fondly celebrate Mumbai’s contribution to this universal snack — the classic Bombay sandwich. A medley of fresh veggies on toast, slathered with butter and chutney, the Bombay sandwich has been the ultimate hunger saviour for us in more ways than one. City-based home chef Aaron D’Souza lists out an easy Bombay sandwich recipe for you to try at home.

The Bombay sandwich

Ingredients

. 4 slices of white bread (or whole wheat)

. 1/2 cup of leftover potato bhaji

. 1/4 cup of green chutney

. 1/4 cup of sliced onions

. 1/4 cup of sliced tomatoes

. 1/4 cup of sliced beetroot

. 1/4 cup of sliced capsicum

. 1 tablespoon of butter

. Salt and pepper to taste

. Chopped cilantro, cheese and sev for garnish

. Ketchup

Method

Butter the bread slices on the outside and inside as well. Spread a layer of green chutney on the inside. Then layer it with potato bhaji, onion, tomatoes, capsicum and beetroot. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the remaining bread slices. Toast it in a sandwich press. Once crisp add butter, cilantro and cheese. Cut into halves or quarters. Serve immediately with a side of chutney and ketchup. You can also add bacon to give it your own twist.

Recipe by Aaron D’Souza

Cheese overload

With an exhaustive sandwich menu, Popular Sandwich and More lives up to their name when it comes to its cheesy Mumbaiya sandwich (R130), and variants like the tandoori paneer sandwich (R140).At Shop No. 2, Orbit Eternia, Lower Parel West. Call 9594546406

The key Bombay sandwich list

Here’s our definitive list of pocket-friendly and must-visit outlets for a sandwich-hop around the city.

. Quick stop-by

Raju Sandwich Stall is always teeming with people trying to grab a plate of their famous buttery Mumbaiya sandwich (R40) or the zesty Mexican panini (R150) — another crowd favourite.

At Opposite HR College, near Relish restaurant, Churchgate.

Call 9930599195

. Sandwich heaven

With a bunch of outlets scattered around the city, Sandwizza is a Mumbai favourite when it comes to sandwiches. Be it the cheesy Maha Mumbaiyya sandwich (R145) or the veggie mayo toast (R160), the outlet’s specialty in bringing out yummy sandwiches has been undisputed for years.

At Multiple outlets; Dadar West, Santacruz East, Vile Parle West, Andheri West.

. Taste of home

What many people don’t know is that apart from the delectable North Indian and Mughlai fare, Pritam Da Dhaba’s menu includes the Mumbaiya sandwich (R295, plus taxes) that many vouch for as being one of the best in the city.

At Multiple outlets; Dadar East, Juhu Tara Road.

Continental ride

If you prefer a global take on the humble sandwich, we’ve got you covered with these delicious picks.

Mumbai chilli cheese melt

Changing the sandwich, one grill a time

Veronica’s is known for a menu where sandwiches tend to hero the fare. Oh Shrimp! Po’Boy (R625) and Mumbai cheese chili melt (R375) are favourites among its patrons.

At Waroda Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Call 9372981697

Avocado sourdough sandwich

Healthy choices

Smoke House Deli’s grilled Reuben sandwich (R625) with pastrami, cheese and pickles, and avocado sourdough sandwiches (R595) are famous, and for all the right reasons.

At Multiple outlets; Phoenix Palladium, BKC and Colaba.

Bandra Boy sandwich

New find

Lil Gamby Pizza Shop’s Italian panuzzo sandwich titled Bandra Boy(R565) is a revelation. It is filled with chorizo, bacon, ham and oodles of cheese. Don’t miss out on this one.

At Multiple outlets: Lower Parel, Khar and Chembur.