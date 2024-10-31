As World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1, there is a lot more to the food than people think because it is nothing but absolutely delicious. If you have had a doubt till now, Indian chefs say you can make vegan versions of not only classic Indian dishes but also cuisines from around the world

Indian chefs say you can not only make a vegan saag (left) but also a vegan pad Thai to relish on any day. Photo Courtesy: Araiya Palampur/ITC Grand Central

Every year, World Vegan Day is observed on November 1 to celebrate veganism. One can’t deny the growing popularity of vegan food over the years. Indian chefs say you can make innovative vegan versions of classic Indian dishes.

Vegan food eaters may often be at the receiving end of meat lovers and other communities for many different reasons due to their food choices. However, one can’t deny their existence because awareness around vegan lifestyles has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. It has even prompted restaurants and bars to consider adopting vegan menus or dishes that can be tweaked to suit the needs of a vegan. But can classic Indian dishes and others known to be favourites of vegetarians or meat lovers be given a twist? Indian chefs certainly think so.