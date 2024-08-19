As Kolis celebrate Narali Purnima in Mumbai today, Mumbai chefs not only share recipes for classic dishes like the coconut karanji but also want you to innovate with others, as coconuts take centre stage during the festival with delicious sweet and savoury dishes

Every year, Narali Purnima is celebrated during this time of the year and the coconut plays an important role. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

As the Kolis, Mumbai’s fisherfolk community come together today to celebrate Narali Purnima, or Nariyal Purnima, as it is more popularly known, it is going to be a complete feast. They are not only going to come together to sing and dance but also enjoy delicious food.

ADVERTISEMENT

After they decorate their boats and offer coconuts to the sea to pray for a bountiful fishing season, they will enjoy karanjis, their favourite sweet dish for the festival. However, Indian chefs say why only celebrate with a traditional dish when you can also innovate with coconuts, the star ingredient of the festival, in more than one way.



Mumbai chefs not only share the classic coconut karanji recipe but also others that include a crème brulee and cream pie, apart from one with bitter gourd.

Coconut Karanji

The highlight of the Koli community's celebrations for Narali Purnima is enjoying coconut karanjis, a half-moon-shaped sweet dish that is enjoy along with other sweet dishes like Naralachi vadi and savoury seafood dishes. Encouraging people to celebrate with the dish, Mumbai-based home chef Anamika Tarkari shares the traditional recipe for all those who love gorging on karanjis not only for Narali Purnima but throughout the year. With the goodness of coconut, jaggery, dry fruits, cardamom, khoya, mawa, it is delicious and a must-have on any day.



Ingredients:

Coconut, grated 1 no

Jaggery 50 gm

Maida (all-purpose flour) 250 gm

Mawa (khoya) 100 gm

Ghee as per requirement

Dry fruits as per requirement

Cardamom and nutmeg powder as per requirement



Method:

1. Prepare the dough: Mix maida with water to form a dough. Add 1 spoon of ghee and knead for 15-20 minutes. Set aside.

2. Prepare the filling: Melt jaggery in a vessel on low heat. Add grated coconut and stir for 5-7 minutes until well combined and slightly dry. Add 1 spoon of ghee, dry fruits, nutmeg, and cardamom powder. Mix well for 2 minutes. Then, add 100g of khoya.

3. Assemble the karanji: Roll out a portion of the dough, add the prepared mixture, and seal the edges by bringing them together.

4. Fry the karanji: Deep fry the karanji in a heated pan with ghee or oil until golden brown.

5. Serve and enjoy: Serve warm and relish the sweet, crispy karanji.

Coconut Crème Brûlée

Giving a twist with coconut to classic French and Western desserts, Veeraj Shenoy, chief operating officer - F&B, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., Malpani Group, says you can not only make a Coconut Creme Brulee but also a Coconut Cream Pie not only for Narali Purnima but any time throughout the year. In fact, he even shares a dairy-free version for the brulee, using coconut milk instead of cream.



Ingredients:

Full-fat coconut milk 2 cups

Sugar (plus extra for caramelising) 1/2 cup

Corn-starch 1/4 cup

Coconut sugar (optional, for extra flavour) 1/4 cup

Vanilla extract 1 tsp



Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit (165 degrees Celsius). Place 4 ramekins in a baking dish.

2. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the coconut milk, sugar, corn-starch, and coconut sugar (if using).

3. Heat the mixture over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it thickens (about 5-7 minutes).

4. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

5. Divide the mixture evenly among the ramekins.

6. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until set but still slightly jiggly in the centre.

7. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

8. Before serving, sprinkle a thin layer of sugar on top of each crème brûlée and use a kitchen torch to caramelise the sugar until golden and crispy.



Coconut Cream Pie



Ingredients:



For the crust:

Graham cracker crumbs 1 1/2 cups

Granulated sugar 1/4 cup

Unsalted butter, melted 1/2 cup



For the filling:

Coconut milk 1 can (400 ml)

Whole milk 1 cup

Granulated sugar 3/4 cup

Corn-starch 1/2 cup

Salt 1/4 tsp

Egg yolks, large 4 nos

Shredded coconut, toasted 1 cup

Vanilla extract 1 tsp



For the topping:

Heavy cream 1 cup

Powdered sugar 2 tbsp

Shredded coconut for garnish



Method:

1. Prepare the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press mixture into the bottom and sides of a pie dish. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool.

2. Prepare the filling: In a saucepan, combine coconut milk, whole milk, sugar, corn-starch, and salt. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until mixture thickens.

3. Whisk a small amount of the hot mixture into egg yolks, then whisk egg yolks back into the saucepan. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

4. Stir in toasted coconut and vanilla extract.

5. Pour filling into the prepared crust and smooth the top. Chill for at least 4 hours.

6. Prepare the topping: Whip heavy cream with powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Spread over the chilled pie.

7. Garnish with additional shredded coconut and serve.

Bitter Gourd in Coconut Milk

If you want to elevate your bitter gourd, then Anshul Dhyani, executive chef at ITC Grand Central says you can simply add coconut to it by making a Bitter Gourd in Coconut Milk. He explains, "This recipe transforms the humble bitter gourd into a dish of exquisite balance as it combines the earthy bitterness with the creamy richness of coconut milk, creating flavours that surprise the palate." Apart from that, he says bittergourd has proven health benefits with cleansing of the digestive system; coconut milk mixed with the bitter gourd will act as remedy for curing of digestive track with any bacterial infection."

Ingredients:

Bitter gourd 1 no

Ghee 1 tbsp

Brown mustard seeds 1 tbsp

Urad dal 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tbsp

Cumin powder 1/2 tbsp

Coconut milk 1/2 cup

Water 1/2 cup

Rock salt as per requirement to taste

Curry leaves 6 to 8 nos



Method:

1. Cut the bitter gourd in two halves and de-seed.

2. Cut the bitter gourd in thin slices.

3. Blanch the sliced bitter gourd in boiling salt water for 3-4 minutes and drain the water.

4. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot.

5. Add brown mustard seeds and urad dal

6. When the mustard seeds crackle, add bitter gourd, turmeric powder, cumin powder and salt.

7. Saute the mixture.

8. Gently pour the coconut milk and water mixture into the mixture.

9. Add crushed curry leaves and simmer.

10. Serve hot with rice.