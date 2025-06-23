Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Tech News > Automobile News > Article > Tesla Robotaxi wows first riders in Austin with seamless self driving

Tesla Robotaxi wows first riders in Austin with seamless self-driving

Updated on: 23 June,2025 12:12 PM IST  |  Texas
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After years of anticipation, Tesla's autonomous ride-hailing dream is becoming a reality. The company recently rolled out a small fleet of 10 self-driving Model Ys in South Austin. The invite-only service is currently operating within a geofenced area, and passengers have begun posting videos of their hands-free rides across social media

Tesla Robotaxi wows first riders in Austin with seamless self-driving

After years of anticipation, Tesla's autonomous ride-hailing dream is becoming a reality. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Tesla Robotaxi wows first riders in Austin with seamless self-driving
x
00:00

Tesla's long-awaited robotaxi service is officially live. Early riders are sharing the first look at their trips inside driverless Model Y electric SUVs now cruising the streets of Austin, Texas.

After years of anticipation, Tesla's autonomous ride-hailing dream is becoming a reality. The company recently rolled out a small fleet of 10 self-driving Model Ys in South Austin. The invite-only service is currently operating within a geofenced area, and passengers have begun posting videos of their hands-free rides across social media.


One X user who experienced the ride shared, “The best tech feels like magic because it’s so normal you don’t even notice it… until you do. Took a ride in a Tesla Robotaxi today. In this clip, it pulls aside on a narrow street with construction, making room for an oncoming car that illegally enters our lane. The other driver slows down, begins to apologise, then looks stunned when he realises there’s no driver. He smiles and gives a big thumbs up. An incredible display of real-world AI. Congrats to Elon Musk, Ashok Elluswamy and the Tesla AI team. Excited to see this scale to Robotaxis and eventually Optimus.”


Another X user noted, “Tesla Robotaxi performance at night is just as impressive as during the day.”

Podcaster Rob Maurer, host of Tesla Daily, also shared his experience on X, posting a full video of his trip across South Austin, ten miles from start to finish.

Tesla AI's official X account emphasised scalability, stating, “Our approach to autonomy enables deployment anywhere it’s approved, without expensive, specialised equipment or detailed maps. It just works.”

Passengers were clearly impressed, with one summing it up as: “Smoother than a human driver. Absolutely amazing work by Tesla and the team. Well done.”

Overall, riders seem thrilled with Tesla’s Robotaxi experience, hailing it as a major leap toward the future of autonomous transport.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

automobiles Elon Musk texas world news tech news Technology

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK