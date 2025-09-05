Breaking News
Home > Tech News > Tech News > Article > iPhone 17 biggest specs and prices sparks excitement among tech geeks

iPhone 17 biggest specs and prices sparks excitement among tech geeks

Updated on: 05 September,2025 07:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tarun Verma | tarun.verma@mid-day.com

Top

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9, promising advanced AI features, faster processors, and upgraded RAM up to 8GB. Rumours suggest sleek designs, better cameras, and ProMotion 120Hz LTPO AMOLED displays across four models, with prices likely similar to the iPhone 16 series.

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' on September 9. Pic/Apple

Listen to this article
x
00:00

The buzz around the iPhone 17 series has been fuelling the fire in the smartphone market ahead of the Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event. Considering the fact that Apple tries to raise the bar in terms of technology every year, tech geeks and loyal Apple fans think the 17th-generation iPhone could bring a revolution in the high-end smartphone segment. 

With Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ annual launch event just a few days away on September 9, experts and reports suggest that the tech giant might roll out the 17th generation iPhone with some really advanced AI integration and a faster performance setup.

Updates in sleek design, a better camera, and a faster processor are something which is predictable; Apple might surprise the users with something that many might not believe. 


Various reports just before the launch of the Apple iPhone 17 series suggest that Apple might roll out their latest iPhones with a better RAM integration. 

Traditionally, Apple has always relied more on software optimisation than raw hardware numbers to deliver seamless speed during their launch events. But with the iPhone 17, rumours suggest that this year, the tech giant might make the largest increase in RAM capacity to date, signalling a major shift in strategy. 

According to various media reports, the iPhone 17 is expected to be equipped with LPDDR5X RAM, which might come with the 8 GB RAM. Making a significant leap in this specification might make the iPhone 17 series a massive success as compared to its predecessor. The enhanced RAM integration and a faster processor on the 17th-generation iPhone will surely ensure smoother multitasking and better longevity for mainstream users.

iPhone 17 prices

The biggest question that has been on everybody's mind is the price at which Apple will be launching their latest generation iPhone. Amid the rumours that iPhone 17 will be costlier, one of the prominent investment banking agencies has reported that Apple is planning to roll out the iPhone 17 without a significant increase in the price range as compared to the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17 specifications 

With Apple set to come out with four new models of the iPhone, all the variants are expected to come with the same ProMotion 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED display. The iPhone 17 could have a 6.3-inch panel, while the introductory iPhone 17 could come with a 6.6-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could come out with the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, not experiencing a significant change from their predecessor, which rolled out in September 2024.

