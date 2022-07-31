Breaking News
Amazon to shut down 'Drive' in 2023 to focus on photo, video storage

Updated on: 31 July,2022 05:59 PM IST  |  San Francisco
The service launched in March 2011 as a secure cloud storage service for Amazon customers to back up their files. Starting December 31, 2023, users will no longer be able to view or download old content

On January 31, 2023, Amazon Drive will no longer support new uploads. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: AFP


With cloud storage devices being the present and future of storing images, videos and other documents online, Amazon is focusing on making the user experience better. The tech giant has announced that it is shutting down 'Drive' at the end of 2023 to focus on Amazon Photos. 

The service launched in March 2011 as a "secure cloud storage service for Amazon customers to back up their files".

Customers were given 5GB of free storage with apps for Android, iOS, and the web, 9To5Google reported.

The retailer is alerting users that have "files stored on Amazon Drive that are not supported by Amazon Photos".


In an email to customers, Amazon clarified that it is not shutting down its Apple or Google Photos competitor, and that this Drive deprecation is meant to "more fully focus our efforts on photos and video storage with Amazon Photos".

Stored pictures and videos should already be available in Amazon Photos, the report said.

On January 31, 2023, Amazon Drive will no longer support new uploads.

Starting December 31, 2023, users will no longer be able to view or download old content.

