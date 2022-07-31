Samsung's new feature 'Repair Mode' to keep data secure during repairs

The Samsung Repair Mode allows users to selectively choose which data they wish to disclose when their phone is in for repair, reports SamMobile. The update will arrive with the Galaxy S21 series phones, and will be expanded to more models in the future

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Data privacy is becoming more and more important by the day and now with people looking for better ways to protect it, Samsung has announced a new feature. The South Korean tech giant is adding 'Repair Mode' to its Galaxy devices to ensure that the user's personal data on the smartphone remains secure even when they give it for repairs to a technician.



The Samsung Repair Mode allows users to selectively choose which data they wish to disclose when their phone is in for repair, reports SamMobile.



Users are always concerned about their private data getting leaked or stolen from their smartphones when they send them for repair.

This mode is here to bring peace of mind, at least for Samsung Galaxy users. So, for example, if you wanted to keep the photos and videos on your device off limits, you could do that in Repair Mode, the report said.



Once the Repair Mode is activated, which can be found in Settings, then Battery and Device Care menu, the smartphone gets rebooted.

After that, nobody will be able to access your data, including photos, messages, accounts, etc., and only default apps will be accessible.



To come out of the Repair Mode, the user needs to exit the mode by rebooting the device and authenticating through fingerprint or pattern recognition.

According to the newsroom post, Samsung Repair Mode will arrive via an update to the Galaxy S21 series phones, and will be expanded to more models in the future.



The feature will be available in South Korea and other regions should also receive the feature soon.



