WhatsApp's new feature to likely display past participants in group chat on iOS

WhatsApp groups are quite popular among people of all ages, who have more than one group that they are a part of. In an attempt to make the user experience, the Meta-owned company is currently testing a new feature that will show people past participants on the group chat on the iOS platform.



The instant messaging app is working on letting users silently leave groups without notifying other group participants, except group admins. But all group members will still be able to see who leaves the group by using a feature called "past participants", reports WABetaInfo.

All group members will be able to view who left the group in the past 60 days by opening this new section that will be available right within group info.

This feature is under development, so it is not ready to be released to beta users.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that may allow users to post voice notes on their status updates.

A voice note shared as a status update may be called "voice status".

The feature will only be shared with the people you choose within your status privacy settings, and the voice note will be end-to-end encrypted as other images and videos shared to your status.



