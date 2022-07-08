Twitter testing new feature 'CoTweets', allowing users to co-author a tweet

The new feature allows the main tweet author to invite someone else to be tagged in the tweet and discuss the contents over DM. The second account needs to approve the co-authored tweet, and the resulting tweet shows it is co-authored by two people

Twitter is constantly working on becoming more user-friendly and more engaging for everybody on the platform. With that aim in mind, the microblogging site has now confirmed that it is actually testing a new feature called 'CoTweets'. This will allow two accounts to co-author a tweet and both to be tagged in a single tweet.

The platform said that this new feature is now live for some users for a limited amount of time after the company started experimenting with the idea earlier this year, reports The Verge.

"We are continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter," Twitter spokesperson Joseph J. Nunez was quoted as saying in a statement by the website.

"We are testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts," Nunez added.

In a tweet from the Twitter Create account, the company confirmed the feature is available for select accounts in the US, Canada, and Korea.

Several Twitter users have been testing this feature, and the experience allows the main tweet author to invite someone else to be tagged in the tweet and discuss the contents over DM, the report said.

The second account needs to approve the co-authored tweet, and the resulting tweet shows it is co-authored by two people, but replies appear to only be directed toward the main author of the tweet, it added.



