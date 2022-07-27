Google adds new features to Workspace for larger Android screens

The tech giant has added features such as drag and drop, side-by-side view and keyboard shortcuts to Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Keep

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

With work-from-home and hybrid work becoming a reality, every tech company is looking to make the user experience better. In the latest update, tech giant Google has now announced that it is set to introduce new features for Workspace for larger Android screens. These include drag and drop, side-by-side view and keyboard shortcuts.



The company is going to make Google Workspace apps even better on Android's larger screens with updates to Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Keep.

"At I/O, we shared plans to update more than 20 Google apps on tablets to take full advantage of the extra space on those bigger screens," Scott Blanksteen, senior director, Product Management, Android said in a blog post.



'Drag and drop files' feature lets users drag text or images from apps, such as Chrome or Sheets, and drop that content right into an existing document or spreadsheet cell.

With the 'side by side' feature users can now open two drive windows side-by-side, users need to select the three-dot menu on any drive file and tap on the "Open in new window" option.



When using the attached keyboard, users can now use simple and familiar keyboard shortcuts, such as select, cut, copy, paste, undo and redo, to quickly navigate around Drive, Docs and Slides with the help of 'keyboard shortcuts' feature.



The company said these updates will roll out to Android's large screens with Google Workspace and personal Google Accounts over the next few weeks.



