Apple may launch cheaper wearable than Watch SE at launch event 'Far Out': Report

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:00 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI | Compiled by: Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

According to GSM Arena, this other option will be one that's even cheaper than the Watch SE. The report states that Apple aims at the younger audience and parents looking for a wearable for their little ones that would act as a "stopgap cellphone for kids"

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


Many people are looking forward to the Apple annual launch event 'Far Out' later tonight and while there is a lot of buzz around what could be the new launches, there is a possibility that the Apple Watch Pro will be launched. Some analysts believe that there will also be a smart wearable at the other end of the pricing spectrum.


According to GSM Arena, this other option will be one that's even cheaper than the Watch SE. The report states that Apple aims at the younger audience and parents looking for a wearable for their little ones that would act as a "stopgap cellphone for kids".

Hence, the cellular connection will be part of the deal, enabling the Family Setup that doesn't require an iPhone to use the Apple Watch.


As per GSM Arena, it will be an interesting product given that the cellular connection Watch SE costs USD 329 (approximately Rs 26,282) or USD 359 (approximately Rs 28,679) depending on the size, so the new Watch will presumably drop below the USD 300 (approximately Rs 23,966) mark.

Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced.

It will also be interesting to see the new A16 chipset that will power only the Pro versions and the new smartwatches. 

