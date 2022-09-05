Apple's Watch Series 3 models will most likely be discontinued soon

The upcoming watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, and it is expected that the tech giant will stop selling the device following the introduction of new Apple Watch models at its event later this week

Ahead of Apple's annual launch event, a new report has stated that the Apple Watch Series 3 models, which are currently being sold on the tech giant's online store, is expected to be discontinued soon.



Three out of four Series 3 configurations listed on Apple's website are currently out of stock in the UK and Australia, for example, while one Series 3 model is unavailable in the US store, reports MacRumors.

The upcoming watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, and it is expected that Apple will stop selling the device following the introduction of new Apple Watch models at its special event on Wednesday.

New models rumoured to be announced at the event include the Apple Watch Series 8, a higher-end Series 8 model that may be named the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE.

The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new lowest-priced model.

Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 is outdated and on its final days as watchOS 9 nears release for the Series 4 and newer later this month.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its "Far Out" event on September 7.

The event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products. It will be an in-person event at Apple's Cupertino campus in the US, the company's first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.



