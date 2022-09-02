Apple to declare several iPod models obsolete this September

In a memo sent to authorised service providers, the tech giant said that the late 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, alongside the seventh-generation iPod nano and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, will be marked as obsolete on September 30

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The Apple iPods were a rage among users when they came out and were some of the earliest forms of modern portable music devices. In the latest update, the tech giant is likely planning to declare some more iPod models, including the last iPod nano, a few models of the final iPod shuffle, and fifth-generation iPod touch models, obsolete later this month.

In a memo sent to authorised service providers, the tech giant said that the late 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, alongside the seventh-generation iPod nano and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, will be marked as obsolete on September 30, reports MacRumors.

Apple has already designated the 16GB model of the fifth-generation iPod touch as obsolete, and it plans to add the 32GB and 64GB models to the list later this month.

The tech giant discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle entirely in 2017, while the iPod touch remained available until earlier this year.

When the iPod touch was discontinued, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said the "spirit of iPod lives on" across other Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod mini.



