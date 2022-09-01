Breaking News
Apple may launch new 'iPhone 14 Max' at 'Far Out' on September 7

Updated on: 01 September,2022 03:54 PM IST  |  San Francisco
The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model widely referred to as the 'iPhone 14 Max' in rumours, reports AppleInsider

The lineup, this year, may consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Photo Courtesy: AFP


Ahead of Apple's much-awaited annual launch event, there is a report suggesting that the tech giant may instead unveil a new smartphone called 'iPhone 14 Max' along with the other regular models that it has been launching every year. 

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model widely referred to as the 'iPhone 14 Max' in rumours, reports AppleInsider.


However, the device could actually end up having a different name -- like iPhone 14 Plus, the report said.

The lineup, this year, may consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.


Apple has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

Recent reports said that while the A16 Bionic chipset will power the Pro models, the non-Pro models will retain the A15 chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.

Called 'Far Out', the September 7 event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.

This will be an in-person event at Apple's Cupertino campus in the US, the company's first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.

