Facebook working on new ways for users to access, organise their Groups

Meta-owned Facebook is working on making it easier to help users access their favourite Facebook Groups while also working on how they can be better organised. The tech company is also introducing channels, which will essentially help people connect in smaller and more casual settings with the community.



"We are testing a new sidebar that helps you easily find your favourite groups more quickly. It will list your groups and the latest activity within them, like new posts or chats you have not yet seen," Maria Smith, VP of Communities, Facebook App, said in a blogpost.

Users can also pin their favourite groups so they show up first, discover new groups or even create their own. For example, if you want quick access to the latest recipes in your cooking group, you can now pin it to the top, find related groups and be inspired to start your own.

Facebook is also improving how each group is organised, so users can jump right into what's happening. "Within your group, you will see a new menu that includes things like events, shops and a variety of channels to make it easier to connect with others around the topics you care about," Smith said.

"So, once you are in your cooking group, you will be able to stay up to date with the group's upcoming events, buy their latest swag and seamlessly join conversations," Smith added. Admins can begin to create channels to connect with their groups in smaller, more casual settings where they can have deeper discussions on common interests or organise their communities around topics in different formats.



