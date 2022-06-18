Meta to allow you to purchase avatar's digital outfit through online store

The online store will begin rolling out next week in selected countries and will initially offer digital outfits from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne. The tech giant has not revealed any pricing information for these digital outfits

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

As the world slowly moves towards the metaverse with various events like weddings being conducted in the digital universe, Tech giant Meta, which was formerly known as Facebook, is developing their product in the futuristic direction. The company has now announced that it is launching a digital clothing store called 'Avatars Store', that will allow people to purchase outfits for their avatars in the metaverse.



In a Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said launching 'Avatars Store' on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger so that users can buy digital clothes to style their avatars.

"Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I am excited to add more brands and bring this to virtual reality (VR) soon too," Zuckerberg added.

The online store will begin rolling out next week in selected countries and will initially offer digital outfits from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne. The tech giant has not revealed any pricing information for these digital outfits.

Recently, Meta has added parental controls to all Quest VR headsets that will allow parents to keep a tab on underage users' screen time and receive approval requests for purchases. The company said it is beginning to roll out parental supervision tools to all Quest headsets.



