Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > Technology News > LG launches worlds first TV called OLED Flex TV that will allow both flat and curve modes to enhance gaming experiences

LG launches world's first TV called OLED Flex TV that will allow both flat and curve modes to enhance gaming experiences

Updated on: 01 September,2022 04:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The screen of LG OLED Flex TV can be tilted upwards to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand, up or down by 140 millimeters for an ergonomic comfort

LG launches world's first TV called OLED Flex TV that will allow both flat and curve modes to enhance gaming experiences

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


In a first, LG Electronics has launched the world's first television with a bendable 42-inch OLED screen on August 31. The display of the TV can go from completely flat to curved, letting users choose from 20 levels of curvature for more immersive gaming experiences.


Additionally, the screen of LG OLED Flex TV can be tilted upwards to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand -- up or down by 140 millimeters -- for an ergonomic comfort, the company said in a statement.

The LG OLED Flex owners can automatically bend and adjust the TV into its curved mode using a dedicated button on the remote.


The game-changing form factor is made possible by LG's backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology.

"Whether flat or curved, the LG OLED evo technology-equipped LX3 delivers the same exceptional picture quality and performance that have made LG OLED the choice of discerning consumers the world over," said the company.

The company hasn't released pricing for its new TV which will be on display at the IFA event in Germany.

The TV comes with exclusive features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience.

For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image according to their individual preferences or the genre of game they're playing.

Fans of role playing games (RPGs), racing games or platformers will likely want to use all 42 inches of the screen, while real time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) gamers might prefer a 32 or 27-inch image that allows them to see everything going on in the game-environment at a glance.

The new Game app supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps, such as Twitch and YouTube, and provides a list of connected external input devices, all on the same screen.

Gamers will also appreciate the 'Multi View' mode, which allows them to view content from two different sources simultaneously and select which audio they want to hear.

This means they can play a PC or a console game while watching YouTube videos streamed from their smartphone at the same time.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord wired earphones in India: Check out the features and price details

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Lifestyle news tech news lg

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK