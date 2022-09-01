LG launches world's first TV called OLED Flex TV that will allow both flat and curve modes to enhance gaming experiences

The screen of LG OLED Flex TV can be tilted upwards to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand, up or down by 140 millimeters for an ergonomic comfort

In a first, LG Electronics has launched the world's first television with a bendable 42-inch OLED screen on August 31. The display of the TV can go from completely flat to curved, letting users choose from 20 levels of curvature for more immersive gaming experiences.

Additionally, the screen of LG OLED Flex TV can be tilted upwards to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand -- up or down by 140 millimeters -- for an ergonomic comfort, the company said in a statement.

The LG OLED Flex owners can automatically bend and adjust the TV into its curved mode using a dedicated button on the remote.

The game-changing form factor is made possible by LG's backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology.

"Whether flat or curved, the LG OLED evo technology-equipped LX3 delivers the same exceptional picture quality and performance that have made LG OLED the choice of discerning consumers the world over," said the company.

The company hasn't released pricing for its new TV which will be on display at the IFA event in Germany.

The TV comes with exclusive features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience.

For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image according to their individual preferences or the genre of game they're playing.

Fans of role playing games (RPGs), racing games or platformers will likely want to use all 42 inches of the screen, while real time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) gamers might prefer a 32 or 27-inch image that allows them to see everything going on in the game-environment at a glance.

The new Game app supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps, such as Twitch and YouTube, and provides a list of connected external input devices, all on the same screen.

Gamers will also appreciate the 'Multi View' mode, which allows them to view content from two different sources simultaneously and select which audio they want to hear.

This means they can play a PC or a console game while watching YouTube videos streamed from their smartphone at the same time.



