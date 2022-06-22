Mark Zuckerberg says Meta to hold off taking commission from creators until 2024

The move will cover monetisation features where creators directly charge their fans -- paid online events, subscriptions, newsletters and badges sold during livestreams

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP

The role of content creators is emerging to be one of the most sought-after roles by every person out there who believes he has unique to share. With influencers becoming the future of the digital space, tech giants are also tweaking their products to encourage more from them. In what comes as good news for every social media content creator out there, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has now announced that the company will "hold off on any revenue sharing" until 2024. It is an extension of one year to his prior pledge to not charge a commission until 2023.

According to Engadget, creators on Instagram and Facebook will have another year to make money from the apps without Meta taking a cut from their earnings.

It does not apply to Meta's advertising-related revenue sharing features for Reels or other video products, the report said.

The CEO also announced several other monetisation updates for creators on the platform.

The company is expanding Stars, the company's in-app tipping feature, to more creators, and will open up its bonus programme for Reels to more users as well.

Meta is also expanding its support for NFTs on Instagram, which it began testing on Instagram profiles last month. Now, the feature will be available to more people, though Meta declined to specify exactly how many will now have access.

The company also plans to integrate NFTs into Facebook and Instagram Stories "soon," the report said.



