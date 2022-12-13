Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Technology News > Meta owned WhatsApp working on view once text feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on 'view once text' feature

Updated on: 13 December,2022 06:23 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

The feature is currently available in WhatsApp's Android beta version, which lets users send messages that can only be viewed once before disappearing, reports WABetaInfo

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on 'view once text' feature

Representation pic


Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to send "view once text" messages to a future update of the app. Previously, the feature was launched with support for photos and videos.


The feature is currently available in WhatsApp's Android beta version, which lets users send messages that can only be viewed once before disappearing, reports WABetaInfo. A padlock-style button with the traditional send message logo may one day be available in the app to access the feature, according to the report.



With this feature, users will not need to delete the information shared unwillingly, as it will be automatically deleted from the recipient's phone. As view once images and videos can not be forwarded and copied, similarly it will not be possible to do the same with the view once text messages.


WhatsApp currently prevents recipients from screenshotting a piece of view once media if they are using the most recent version of its app, but it is unclear whether this protection will be extended to text messages, said the report.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform also rolled out a new disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta. The new shortcut is placed within the 'Manage Storage' section and is marked as a tool to save space.

Also Read: WhatsApp spokesperson has denied 500 mn users' data leak

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
WhatsApp tech news life and style san francisco

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK