Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

Representative Image

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US. First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the "Meta Verified" plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support, reports The Verge.

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile. However, the US version of Meta Verified will not provide users the increased visibility and reach advantages that it does in Australia and New Zealand. Users can join the waitlist for the subscription plan at https://meta.com/verified.

Other than paying the fee, users must be 18 years or older, submit a photo of their ID to the company, meet the minimum activity requirements, and also have two-factor authentication enabled. Once verified, users can not change their username, profile name, date of birth or photo unless they go through verification again, the report said.

Last month, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook. Later, the company rolled out the paid subscription plan to users based in Australia and New Zealand.

