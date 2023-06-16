Now Google Lens can help you identify skin conditions

The new feature also works if users are not sure how to describe something else on their body, like a bump on their lip, a line on their nails or hair loss on their head

Google has introduced a new feature in its Lens app (a computer vision-powered app), which will allow users to search for skin conditions just by uploading a picture on the app.

"Describing an odd mole or rash on your skin can be hard to do with words alone. Fortunately, there's a new way Lens can help, with the ability to search skin conditions that are visually similar to what you see on your skin. Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you'll find visual matches to inform your search," Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company said that this feature also works if users are not sure how to describe something else on their body, like a bump on their lip, a line on their nails or hair loss on their head.

In addition, as previously announced at Google I/O, Lens is also integrating with Bard, Google's AI-powered chatbot experience.

In the coming weeks, users will be able to include images in their Bard prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what's being shown.

For instance, users can show Bard a photo of a new pair of shoes they have been eyeing for their vacation, and ask what they're called.

