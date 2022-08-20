Otter.ai's new update cuts minutes, limits access to archives for users from September 27 for its transcription service

As part of its latest updates, the company will add Otter Assistant which will automatically join meetings (even if you don't) on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet to capture and share notes and meeting insights

With users realising the benefits of artificial intelligence with each passing day, even apps providing the service are making the most of the demand. Otter.ai, known for its automated transcription service has now released a new update that reduces the number of free hours for transcription from 600 to 300 minutes per month - for free users. They have also limited their free access to only 25 recent conversations, while the older ones would be available via the paid mode only.



Otter.ai is popular tool to record interviews with real-time transcription.

The company said late on August 18 that it is making some big changes to its offerings for both free and paying customers, applicable from September 27.

The company will add Otter Assistant which will automatically join meetings (even if you don't) on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet to capture and share notes and meeting insights.

"We're also adding our recently launched 'Automated Outline' feature. Now you'll have access to automatic meeting summaries curated and displayed in the Outline panel so you and your colleagues can easily access a summary of what was discussed," said the company.

The company is also making changes to Otter Pro, including expanding Otter Assistant features, adding Automated Outline, raising the price, and changing other features and usage limits.

While Otter Pro annual pricing will remain the same at $8.33 per month (billed annually), the company will increase Otter Pro monthly pricing from $12.99 a month to $16.99 a month.

Otter's premium features for Otter Pro subscribers will also include virtual assistant and Automated Outline tools.

"Otter Pro subscribers will now be able to choose which conversations are shared with their calendar guests and also have the option to send Otter Assistant to two concurrent meetings to automatically take notes," the company informed.

Otter Pro users will get 1,200 minutes of transcription per month, 90 minutes per conversation, 10 imports per month, 100 names along with 100 other terms custom vocabulary with 'no Dropbox sync' (only available on Otter Business).



