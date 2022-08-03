Twitter's new feature will let users know if an embedded tweet has been edited

If you're embedding the most recently edited version of a tweet, you'll see a "Last edited" message under the text of the tweet

With user experience becoming the focus of every company with each passing day, Twitter is working on new feature of letting users know when the content in an embedded tweet has been edited or there is a new version of the tweet.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter is working on a new feature that may be part of its broad upcoming Edit tool.

"Embedded Tweets will show whether it's been edited, or whether there's a new version of the Tweet," she posted on the micro-blogging platform.

"When a site embeds a Tweet and it gets edited, the embed doesn't just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows an indicator there's a new version," the app researcher added.

If you're embedding the most recently edited version of a tweet, you'll see a "Last edited" message under the text of the tweet.

But if the tweet has been edited since it was embedded, you'll see a message indicating that there's a new version of the tweet.

As Twitter plans to give its users an Edit button, a user has to press a button called "Edit Tweet" in the drop-down context menu, and then he or she can edit the post.

At the moment, it looks like a user will get 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to hit the Edit button.

One may even replace the entire media (photo/video file) embedded with the tweet.

The micro-blogging platform is also going to keep a digital trace of your earlier tweets.

Initially, the edit button will be available to Twitter Blue users and will be extended to all at a later stage.



