iPhone 16 launch (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Looking to buy iPhone 16? Read this first and save up to Rs 31000 x 00:00

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 was launched in India today (September 20) and people have immediately queued up to snap up the popular phone. If you are looking to buy one too, read this to know how you can buy the basic iPhone 16 for less than Rs 50000.

Let’s understand few things first: some of the groundbreaking features are going to be available only in iPhone16 pro and upward models. So, if you are one of those majority iPhone users who are happy with the basic models, this is how you can get the latest without breaking the bank or selling off your kidney.

Apple has tied up with several banks and credit cards offering you instant cashback of Rs 5000. These include ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Cards.

Beyond this, if you plan to trade in your older iPhone, you will get an exchange bonus upto Rs 6000.

Depending on which phone you are trading in and its condition, you could get an exchange value of Rs 20000.

So, if you calculate instant cashback for your credit card mentioned above, exchange bonus, and the exchange value, you may save upto Rs 31000 while buying a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus. Thus, your effective buying price for iPhone 16 will be Rs 48900 instead of Rs 79900, and Rs 58900 for iPhone16 Plus instead of Rs 58900.

What’s more, you can also choose to buy the phone on No Cost EMI upto 24 months, which roughly starts at Rs 3329 per month.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus features

Display

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will look like last year's versions, including 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. The new iPhone 16 comes in 5 colours: ultramarine, teal, pink, black, and blue.

Other display features include:

Advanced glass-ceramic shield

Customisable action button which can help play a song, record a voice note, translate, etc.

New Camera Control that provides easy access to camera, visual intelligence features and more

Processor

The new iPhone series comes with a stronger and faster CPU.

A18 bionic chip as compared to A16 bionic in iPhone 15

Upgraded memory system

30 percent faster CPU than iPhone 15

Apple Intelligence

AI is one of the most anticipated and key features of the iPhone 16 series. It serves the following purposes, as stated by Apple officials.

Refine writing, create new emojis, create original images, etc.

Find images, videos, etc. by typing the description

Survey e-mail inbox, summarise notifications, etc.

Siri is now more contextually relevant and personal, with richer language understanding.

Currently, Apple Intelligence uses US English. However, the company plans to introduce more languages by next year.

Camera

iPhone’s camera is one of the most special features of the phone series. The new iPhone cameras come with the following features:

48 MP fusion camera that feels like having four lenses in one

Camera Control with haptic feedback that has a plethora of functions

Enables spatial photography