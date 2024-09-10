Soon after the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple slashed the prices of its iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models

iPhone 16 launch (Pic: AFP)

The new Apple iPhone 16 series was launched at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event in California on Monday. Soon after the launch, Apple significantly slashed the prices of its iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models. This price drop on previous generation models occurs every year when new iPhone models are launched.

Like every year, Apple has also officially discontinued iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max after the launch of iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus new prices

iPhone 15 now starts at Rs. 69,900, a Rs. 10,000 reduction from the original price of Rs. 79,900. iPhone 15 Plus sees a similar reduction, now costing Rs. 79,900 as compared to the previous price of Rs. 89,900.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus new prices

The prices of iPhone 14 series have also been brought down by Rs. 10,000. iPhone 14 is now priced at Rs. 59,900 as compared to the previous price of Rs. 69,900. iPhone 14 Plus sees a similar reduction with the revised price of Rs. 69,900, brought down from Rs. 79,900.

When will the new prices be effective?

The new prices are effective immediately on all Apple stores, including the online store and retail partners.

Buyers can further expect added discounts from e-commerce platforms like exchange offers, bank discounts, etc., during the ongoing festive season.

About iPhone 16

Four models were launched in the new iPhone series – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These come equipped with latest technological innovations and features, especially the Apple Intelligence system – Apple’s personal intelligence system that combines generative AI models with personal context. They are equipped with an A18 bionic chip and a faster CPU as compared to previous models. They also have a 48 MP fusion camera, with the Pro models also having a 48 MP ultra-wide camera and 5X telephoto camera. All these models come in attractive colours. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in five colours - ultramarine, teal, pink, black, and blue. The Pro models have the following colour options: black, white, silver and desert.

