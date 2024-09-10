In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple announced the arrival of Apple Intelligence, its personal intelligence system that combines gen AI models with personal context

Apple launched the new iPhone 16 series at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on Monday. Apart from the much-anticipated launch, the company also announced the arrival of Apple Intelligence, its personal intelligence system that combines generative AI models with personal context.

It is one of the key features in the new series with Apple CEO Tim Cook claiming the four new models to be the “first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple intelligence and its breakthrough capabilities.” However, the intelligence system will be available on other models also as a free software update.

What is Apple Intelligence?

It is a personal intelligence system introduced by Apple exclusively for its devices. The system blends different generative AI models with personal context, enabling users to perform a wide range of functions.

Apart for the on-device features and processing models, Apple has also introduced the concept of Private Cloud Compute where dedicated servers run AI models. According to a release by Apple, this cloud computing system protects privacy as users’ data is not stored or shared with Apple; it is only used to fulfill their request.

What are the features of Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence powers a wide range of functions on Apple devices.

It helps in communication by refining words, proofreading, creating new emojis, original images, etc.

It enables users to relive memories by letting them search for images, videos, etc., on their device simply by typing the description.

It also helps prioritise tasks by surveying e-mail inbox, summarising notifications, etc.

Siri is now more contextually relevant and personal, with richer language understanding.

Currently, Apple Intelligence uses US English. However, Apple plans to introduce more languages by next year.

Apple Intelligence will also power visual intelligence features in the new iPhone 16 series. Camera Control can be used to access this feature which can help in proper framing, scouting locations, etc.

When and on which devices will Apple Intelligence be available?

According to the release, Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of features will be available in beta in October as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. The devices that will have access to Apple Intelligence are iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 chip and later.

