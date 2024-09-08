The company's launch tagline this year is "It’s Glowtime", and the event will broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, in the US

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024. Tech giant Apple announced a special Apple Event 2024 on September 9, where it is set to launch the new line-up of iPhones along with other gadgets and software services.

The company's launch tagline this year is "It’s Glowtime", and the event will broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, in the US.

As per reports, the iPhone 16 lineup will be Apple’s flagship rival to the new Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices. Apple Intelligence (AI) will be a huge leap for Apple device ecosystem at the Apple Event 2024 hosted by its CEO Tim Cook.

Along with the iPhone 16 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant will also unveil the Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2.

Apple Glowtime Event 2024: Date And Time In India

Apple event 2024 date and time in India is September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. People in the United States can watch the iPhone 16 launch event live from 10 AM PT.

How And Where To Watch The Apple Event 2024?

The iPhone 16 launch event will be streamed live on Apple's official website, Apple TV app, and YouTube channel. To watch Apple's Glowtime event, the main option is the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app works on various devices, making it easy to stream the event. Another way to watch is through the Apple Events website, where Apple regularly live streams its events.

What To Expect At Apple Event 2024

In line with the past several years, Apple will introduce four new iPhone models: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Like in 2023, the changes to the non-Pro iPhones will be minor. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will look like last year's versions, including 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes and aluminum cases. They'll gain faster processors and include a total of 8 gigabytes of memory (up from 6). That memory will help support Apple Intelligence and other features.

Like the iPhone 15 Pro line, the 16 Pro models will support Apple Intelligence with the inclusion of 8 gigabytes of memory. They'll also get speedier chips with an enhanced neural engine that Apple will say is optimized for AI.

Both of the iPhone 16 Pro models will get camera upgrades as well, including a move to a 48-megapixel lens from a 12-megapixel one for the ultrawide-angle camera. That will match the megapixels of the standard, wide-angle camera on last year's model. The smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also gain 5x optical zoom on the telephoto lens, up from 3x, to match the Max version.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Apple Intelligence features are likely to be a big part of Apple Event 2024. The users can also witness a new AirPods 4 and Watch Series 10 at the event.

Apple is preparing two new AirPods models to replace the entry-level, second-generation earbuds and mid-tier, third-generation model. Both new versions will look similar to the AirPods Pro and include a new case, USB-C charging and improved audio quality.

For the first time in two years, the company is preparing to update all of its Apple Watch models at once. There will be a new low-end Apple Watch SE, a mid-level Series 10 model and an Ultra 3.

Apple is working on transitioning its entire Mac line to M4 chips, starting with the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac. But any Mac upgrades are likely to come at a follow-up launch - no earlier than October - rather than at the September event.