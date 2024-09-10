The brand unveiled its all-new iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max were stars of the show. Alongside the new iPhone series, Apple launched Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4.

Apple CEO Tim Cook with Indian actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth during 'Its Glowtime' event/ AFP

Apple has revealed its latest technological innovations at a special event held at Apple Park. The brand unveiled its all-new iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max were stars of the show. Alongside the new iPhone series, Apple launched Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 with innovative upgrades to their features from their predecessor. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, celebrated the launch by expressing excitement for users to experience these innovative new products.

Here's all you need to know about the latest launches by Apple:

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Features

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature Apple's largest-ever displays, at 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. The smartphones have ultra-thin boundaries and a sophisticated 120Hz Always-On ProMotion display.

The new versions, available in eye-catching colours like as Dark Black Titanium and Desert Titanium, have the highest battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to larger batteries and better power management.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro is more efficient, with a 16-core neural engine capable of 35 trillion operations per second. The device also boasts a 48MP camera with advanced features like a 5x telephoto lens, 4K120 video recording, and enhanced audio capabilities.

MagSafe and Accessories

Apple introduced updates to its MagSafe ecosystem, including faster charging options and cases made from 100 per cent fibre-based materials.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at USD 999 (Rs 83,876.35), while the Pro Max begins at USD 1,199 (Rs 1,00,668.41). Pre-orders open on Friday, and the devices will be available from September 20.

iPhone 16: A New Era of Smartphone Technology

The iPhone 16 includes an upgraded A18 CPU, which promises twice the speed for machine learning activities and up to 30 per cent faster performance than its predecessor. The device has a customisable action button, and improved camera capabilities, and is made of aerospace-grade aluminium for durability.

A18 Chip: The chip has a 16-core neural engine optimized for generative models and it has up to twice the speed for machine learning tasks. The chip has 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU for enhanced performance. It enhances performance pace by 30 per cent compared to A16 Bionic and up to 60 per cent faster than A14. It also uses 30 per cent less power in comparison.

Customisable Action Button: iPhone 16 comes with CAB which allows users to perform tasks like recording voice memos or unlocking their car through the FordPass app

Advanced Camera System: The iPhone 16 has a 48-megapixel main sensor for stunning detail and low-light performance, it also has a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The camera settings offer advanced macro photography features and support for 4K60 video and Dolby Vision HDR. It also allows filming of spatial video and photos compatible with Apple Vision Pro

Display: The iPhone 16 has two display sizes which are--6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. It has a ceramic shield for enhanced durability and up to 2000 nits brightness in direct sunlight. The brightness can go down to 1 nit in darker settings.

Design: The iPhone 16 has aerospace-grade aluminium construction and comes in colours--ultramarine, teal, pink, black, and white

Battery Life: Enhanced battery life with efficient A18 chip and power management features

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7; Messages via Satellite

iOS 18: Live video sharing with emergency services; Enhanced Siri capabilities

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16 will retail for USD 799 (Rs 67,083.84), while the iPhone 16 Plus will be priced at USD 899 (Rs 75,479.82) for the 128 GB option.

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 2

Apple introduced the new Apple Watch Series 10 during its latest event at Apple Park, showcasing a range of innovative features, a refined design, and enhanced health and fitness capabilities.

Key Features of Apple Watch Series 10:

Larger and Brighter Display:

The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts the largest display ever on an Apple Watch, with 30 per cent more screen space compared to previous models. It also features a wide-angle OLED display, offering up to 40 per cent brighter visibility, especially at an angle, making it easier to read on the go.

Sleek and Lightweight Design:

The Series 10 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a 9.7mm thickness and up to 10 per cent lighter aluminium cases. It is also available in new colour options like Jet Black and Rose Gold, alongside Silver Aluminium.

Sustainability:

Apple has made the Series 10 its most eco-friendly watch yet. It is crafted from 95 per cent recycled titanium and operates on 100 per cent renewable electricity, aligning with Apple's environmental goals.

Health Innovations: A major highlight is the sleep apnea detection feature, which uses advanced machine learning to identify potential sleep disorders. The feature is expected to receive FDA clearance soon and will also be available on previous models like Series 9 and the Ultra 2.

Fast Charging and Long Battery Life: The Series 10 offers the fastest charging time yet, reaching 80 per cent battery in just 30 minutes. It's designed to be highly power-efficient, thanks to the new S10 SiP chip, which also enhances performance and machine learning capabilities.

Fitness and Water Tracking: For fitness enthusiasts, the watch includes advanced features such as a depth gauge for diving up to 20 feet and water temperature readings. The new Tides app provides real-time coastal data, making it ideal for surfers, swimmers, and fishermen.

New Speaker and Audio Capabilities: Users can now listen to music or podcasts directly through the watch's built-in speaker

The Apple Watch 10 will be available from September 20 for USD 399 (approximately Rs 33,498).

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Design: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a satin Black finish and has 95 per cent recycled titanium construction. The Watch Ultra2 has Titanium Milanese loop and Hermes titanium buckle.

Performance: Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the most accurate GPS for athletes and adventurers and it has enhanced fitness tracking and sports features

Water Resistance: The watch can provide water temperature readings and a depth gauge; it can also provide support for up to 20 feet in depth.

Tides App: Provides detailed coastal data for surfers, fishermen, and coastal activities

Battery Life: Apple Watch Ultra 2 has up to 36 hours of battery life

Additional Features: It has an enhanced speaker for music and podcast playback and support for kayaking and other water sports

Price for Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at USD 799 (Rs 67,082.56) and is to go on sale from September 20.

AirPods 4: Comfort and Innovation

Apple's next-generation AirPods have a more streamlined appearance, increased comfort, and advanced features such as machine learning-powered hearing aid capabilities. The AirPods 4 include a revolutionary acoustic architecture, personalised spatial audio, and wireless charging.

Features of AirPods 4

Design: Streamlined design for improved comfort; Smaller, more portable USB-C charging case

Hearing Aid Capabilities: Machine learning-powered hearing aid features; Support for nods and shaking heads for Siri questions

Audio: Personalised Spatial Audio; Advanced acoustic architecture with richer bass and crystal-clear highs

Battery Life: Up to 30 hours of total battery life

Charging: Wireless charging case

Additional Features: Support for voice isolation to remove background noise

Users may preorder starting today for USD 549 (Rs 46,094.52), with deliveries beginning September 20. The AirPods 4 is available in colours Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight.

