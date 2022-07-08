Sennheiser launches flagship wired earphones IE 600 in India at Rs 59,990

The company said that the new earphones achieve distortion-free reproduction of music, a single 7 mm driver responsible for the extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion of these earphones

German audio company Sennheiser launched its flagship wired earphones, IE 600, in India on July 7. Photo AFP

Using earphones has become a part of our every day lifestyle now. While audiophiles have different kinds of preferences, earphones are still popular among many sections and with that aim, German audio company Sennheiser launched its flagship wired earphones, IE 600, in India on July 7.



Priced at Rs 59,990, the Sennheiser IE 600, designed to keep delivering flawless acoustic, is available across online and leading retail outlets in India.

"At the audiophile development team, we intently listen to the feedback of our incredibly passionate customers. The IE 600 delivers a neutral reference tuning in combination with our industry-leading miniature transducer technology," Kapil Gulati, director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser, said in a statement.

"The paradigm-shifting acoustic performance is appropriately clad in highest-performance amorphous zirconium. The IE 600 will be a reference for the most demanding mobile audio enthusiasts," Gulati added.

The company said that IE 600 achieves distortion-free reproduction of music, a single 7 mm driver responsible for the extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion of these earphones.

Within the IE 600, this system and the acoustic back volume has been tuned for a tonally neutral, intimate and emotional sound. This ensures a true-to-life voicing that is especially expressive for vocal performances.

The acoustic system has also been optimised to produce a steep bass slope resulting in a powerful yet fast and accurate low-end response.



