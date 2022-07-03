Spotify may soon allow you to record, edit podcasts in the app

The company introduced this feature in New Zealand last month. This will remove the need of having a separate app, to record, edit and then publish podcasts

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

More people are shifting towards listening to podcasts and keeping that in mind, Spotify is constantly working on making its podcast features better. The music streaming platform has now announced that it is testing new tools that will help and allow users to record, edit and publish podcasts directly from the main application.

The company introduced this feature in New Zealand last month. This will remove the need of having a separate app, like Spotify-owned Anchor, to record and publish a quick take for podcasts, reports TechCrunch.

Outgoing Spotify executive and Anchor co-founder Michael Mignano noted the launch of this feature and said this will allow users to make an episode with "no extra tools or hardware needed".

He joined the audio streaming company after it acquired Anchor in 2019.

The video posted by Spotify New Zealand shows that if you have the feature, you will see a + button next to "Your Library" in the bottom bar on the home screen. If you tap on it, you have options to "Record podcast" or "Create playlist".

Once you tap on the Record podcast option, you'll see a landing screen, and a record button to start recording a clip. You can record audio in one take or hit the pause button to take breaks, the report said.

Once you finish the recording, you can edit the clip and add background music through a preset of available tracks.

After editing, you can assign a title, put a description of the episode, tag another podcast or a song and publish, it added.

At the moment, there are no details if this tool is available for users in other markets, and how you can access analytics for your podcast.



Also Read: Twitter's new feature to let local businesses display location, contact information

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever