Autoplay minimises “friction,” making it easier for viewers to binge-watch without realising it

Representation pic

Listen to this article Study on Netflix’s autoplay x 00:00

A new study from the University of Chicago reveals how Netflix’s autoplay feature subtly influences user behaviour. Researchers found that turning off autoplay led to an 18-minute reduction in viewing time per session, as users took longer breaks and reflected more on their watching choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Autoplay minimises “friction,” making it easier for viewers to binge-watch without realising it. Researchers noted that the five-second countdown between episodes gives users little time to reconsider watching decisions. Some participants reported feeling more in control of their viewing, while others preferred autoplay for its convenience.

The study, set to be presented at the Conference on Computer-Supported Cooperative Work and Computing, raises ethical concerns about autoplay’s role in digital engagement. Researchers suggest streaming platforms offer better controls to balance convenience with user autonomy, especially for children. As regulatory scrutiny over persuasive design grows, autoplay’s dark influence on media consumption remains a key area of debate. The study followed 76 participants who already reported moderate to heavy Netflix use.

Smartwatches could prevent the next pandemic

ZRob, a drum-playing robot developed at the University of Oslo’s RITMO Centre, combines artificial intelligence and bio-inspired design to create rhythms no human can achieve. Equipped with a spring-based arm mimicking the flexibility of a human wrist, ZRob can sense its arm’s position, adapt its movements, and play drum rolls requiring extreme precision.

Multiple ZRob units working together generate unpredictable patterns, expanding musical possibilities beyond traditional compositions. The technology offers potential for practical uses, such as assisting musicians or performing tasks like lifting fragile objects or cutting food. ZRob shows hobio-inspired robotics can transform music.