Twitter starts rolling out new feature 'Circle' to more users

Updated on: 29 May,2022 02:30 PM IST  |  San Francisco
Micro-blogging site Twitter, which started testing Circle earlier this month with a limited group, has started rolling out the feature to more users.

The feature, which allows users to choose up to 150 people, works a lot like Instagram's Close Friends, as it allows users to send out tweets to a specific group of people rather than all of Twitter, reports The Verge.




To check if you have access to Twitter Circle, update your Twitter app or head to Twitter in a web browser. When you start composing a tweet, you will see a dropdown menu at the top that reads Everyone.


From here, you can choose Twitter Circle to limit your tweet to a select audience, or you can hit Edit to add or remove people from your Circle. Twitter will not notify users if you add or remove them.

The people in your Circle will not be able to retweet anything you post to it, but they can still screenshot and download your tweets.

It is also important to keep in mind that Twitter's community guidelines still apply even if you are sending your tweets out to a smaller audience.

