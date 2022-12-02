×
Updated on: 02 December,2022 09:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The micro-blogging platform also suspended the account of Twitter Owners Silicon Valley account for violating its policies

Twitter suspends account of Pranay Pathole, an online friend of CEO Elon Musk

Representational images


Micro-blogging platform Twitter suspended the account of Pranay Pathole, a 24-year-old IT professional from India who has been a Twitter friend of Elon Musk for years on thursday. 


The website also suspended the account of Twitter Owners Silicon Valley account for violating its policies.



"Digging into this now," tweeted Musk.


Pathole's account was also suspended for violating Twitter rules.

In August, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk met his Twitter buddie from Pune at his Gigafactory in Texas.

Pathole who works as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services said it was so great to meet Musk in person.

"It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions," he said in a tweet, posting a picture of Musk with him.

Musk and Pathole have been friends since 2018 on Twitter, and keep discussing a myriad of topics from space to cars and more.

In May, Musk had said that he is not running Pathole's Twitter account.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Elon Musk Twitter tech news

