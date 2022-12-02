Elon Musk told to beef up Twitter controls

×
Updated on: 02 December,2022 09:06 AM IST  |  London
Thierry Breton, EU’s commissioner for digital policy, told Musk the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year

Elon Musk


A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.


Thierry Breton, EU’s commissioner for digital policy, told Musk the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year. 



The two held a video call to discuss Twitter’s preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said investigation into Musk’s $44 billion purchase was not off table.

$44 Billion
Amount Twitter was purchased for by Elon Musk

