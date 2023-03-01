Have a crush on friend’s sister!

If it doesn’t work out, you will all have to find a way of coping with that. For now, that is all presumptive and has no bearing on the present. Start by speaking with this girl, find out how she feels, before deciding what you want to do next

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have a crush on my best friend’s sister and can’t seem to find a way of letting him or her know. I don’t know if she has feelings for me, but I know she likes me. We have grown up together and her family is close to me too. My friend may not have a problem with this, but I can’t seem to have that conversation because he knows about my past relationships and may think I am not serious enough with his sister. If he gets upset, this could ruin our friendship and I don’t want that to happen. It’s hard for me to even visit them now because I am so distracted by his sister and can’t even have a normal conversation with her. How do I resolve this? I can’t avoid going to his house just because I have a crush, and it’s eating me up on the inside.

You should try and find out if she feels the same way because, if she doesn’t, none of this matters. You simply assume she likes you. If she thinks of you as her brother’s best friend and nothing else, you will have to accept that there’s nothing you can do and find a way of moving on. If she does like you, the

sensible thing is to come clean and have that conversation with your friend while being honest about your intentions. He may know about your past, but he should also know what kind of person you are and be able to judge if your intentions towards his sister are honourable. Yes, this may be awkward and can lead to some strain on your friendship, but that is unavoidable given your connection with the family. If it doesn’t work out, you will all have to find a way of coping with that. For now, that is all presumptive and has no bearing on the present. Start by speaking with this girl, find out how she feels, before deciding what you want to do next.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com