Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article

He thinks this can work, I don’t!

Updated on: 31 July,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

If the two of you can’t come to terms with this, your relationship will not work

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend and I broke up five months ago, then reconnected. He said he wanted to give this relationship another chance, so I agreed. We have been trying since then, but nothing has been the same. The issues that drove us apart the first time keep resurfacing and we are constantly on edge, as if there is too much aggression between us. I asked him if this isn’t working but he says it’s just a matter of time before we resolve our problems and get back to normal. I am always stressed at the thought of meeting him, and our dates are just miserable, so I am confused. He believes this can work but I don’t want to wait for months until that happens because I don’t even see any signs that it might. What should I do?
It seems as if you already know that this isn’t working, despite what your partner believes. You ended this once because of underlying issues that have clearly not been resolved. To wait until they go away isn’t a reasonable approach, so you can either insist on talking about them and confronting what they are or give up because this situation will probably not change anytime soon. Also, if you are stressed about meeting someone, your body is sending you a message that you aren’t taking seriously.


Is it normal for someone’s partner to rely on an astrologer for everything? My boyfriend doesn’t make any decision unless he consults his astrologer, and this has an impact on my life, too. I love him a lot, but I don’t think I can live my life according to some stranger’s rules. Am I being unsupportive?
No, you’re not. You can’t be forced into believing something or someone. Your partner can do anything he likes with his life, because that’s his choice, but impinging upon yours is not okay. If the two of you can’t come to terms with this, your relationship will not work.



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


