I’ve lost interest in romance...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am going to turn 30 in a few months and, over the past year or so, I have noticed a lack of interest in dating or meeting any men. I used to go on dates a lot in my twenties, and even had a few relationships, some serious, but this has faded into the background lately. I find myself more focused on my health, my professional success, and financial concerns. I worry that this will become a priority in my life and that I will wake up one day in the future wondering why I didn’t invest in any personal relationships. I don’t even think of marriage or a family anymore, and I used to think about it a lot when I was younger. Is this normal? If it isn’t, what can I do to snap out of it?

A lot of people are struggling with the idea of relationships, marriage, and family, because the world we inhabit no longer offers the kind of security our parents and grandparents took for granted. In that, you are not alone because an entire generation has been re-evaluating their priorities, much of them driven by financial considerations. It’s okay to worry about your future and also okay to take stock of what you think is important at this stage in your life. You obviously can’t force yourself to date or get into a relationship if you aren’t in that space. Give it some time, focus on yourself and the things that matter, and allow things to evolve in your own time. There’s no way of knowing how you may feel a year from now, or what may happen if you meet someone new and interesting who changes your mind about everything.

My crushes never last long and I wonder if this means I have commitment issues. What should I do?

You can stop being hard on yourself and trust your instincts more. When you want to be with someone, you will know it and work on that a little harder.

