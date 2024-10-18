Just fed-up of friend’s husband

Is this affecting your relationship in any way? You need to have some honest answers to those questions first

I am tired of dealing with my friend’s husband because he is not a nice person and has constantly tried his best to come between us and cause unnecessary issues. This has been going on since they got married a year -and-a-half ago and I don’t know what his problem is. I have been very nice to him and have even reached out to ask if I have done something to offend him, but he laughs everything off and says that things are all okay. I have told my friend about this, and she doesn’t believe me because she is in love with him and doesn’t think there is any serious problem. Things are so bad that I have stopped visiting them, but this hasn’t affected her in the least. I am beginning to think that she doesn’t even value me as a friend, and it’s all because of whom she chose to marry. Should I assume our friendship is over?

You have done everything you could and can’t fix a situation where everyone involved refuses to acknowledge that a problem exists. If your friend wants you in her life, but gaslights you and doesn’t take your concerns seriously, she isn’t backing her words with action. You can choose to try and make this friendship work, but to do it at the cost of your mental health is not worth it unless you value her presence more than she does yours.

My girlfriend is always out, even when we aren’t together on weekends. She parties all the time, and I am worried about this because I don’t know why she has a compulsive need to have such a hectic social life. Is it fair for me to ask her to stop?

Does it bother you that she is with other people, or do you believe that her social activities are having a negative impact on her life? Is this affecting your relationship in any way? You need to have some honest answers to those questions first.

