She seems to have changed her mind

You can ask your boyfriend to speak to her and explain that he has quit. There’s not much else that can be done if she isn’t willing to change how she looks at him. This may change in time

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have a serious health issue that prevents me from living a normal life. I can’t socialise much and can’t take trips outside the city for extended periods because I need medical attention frequently. I have been dating a woman who knew this about me and had no problems with it at the start of our relationship but has slowly changed her view of things after being with me for six months. She is not that supportive anymore, and I am aware that she is thinking of ending this because she can’t have what she wants. I want to hold on to this because I love her a lot but can’t say anything to convince her because there is no way for me to change or fix my medical situation. What can I do to make this work?

There’s nothing you can do about it if she doesn’t want to take your health into account, because that is something neither of you have any control over. This isn’t to say that she is wrong, because we all have limitations and reasons for what we can and cannot deal with. Her expectations clearly don’t match yours and being in love may simply not be enough. All you can do is tell her how important she is, ask if there is anything that can be done to save this relationship, and accept what her decision may be. It may seem unfair, because it is, but a relationship can’t work if both partners aren’t aligned.

My mother has a problem with my boyfriend because she once saw him smoking. He has quit since then, but she has a bad impression of him because of that incident and nothing I do or say has changed her opinion. What can I do about this?

You can ask your boyfriend to speak to her and explain that he has quit. There’s not much else that can be done if she isn’t willing to change how she looks at him. This may change in time.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com